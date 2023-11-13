'Monkey's off the back': Ben Campbell wins wild Hong Kong Open

Kiwi golfer Ben Campbell has overcome multiple setbacks to bag the biggest win of his career.

As Ben Campell put it: “Monkey’s off the back now.”

The Kiwi golfer overcame immense frustration with Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai to nail two birdies down the stretch and pip Australian gun Cameron Smith by one stroke at the $2 million Hong Kong Open.

It marked the biggest win of the Queenstown-based pro’s career, one riddled by various injuries and misfortune.

“I was battling all day,” said Campbell, whose 4-under 66 final round improved him to 19-under the card through the tournament.

“I’ve had quite a few injuries and bulged discs in the back and things like that, so I had to change the swing quite a bit, especially in the last two or three years.

“Throughout the year I’ve had chances [to win] but not been able to finish it off, so great to put that behind me now.”

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Australian golfer Captain Cameron Smith had to settle for second at the Hong Kong Open.

Campbell was certainly in better spirits after being crowned champion than he was earlier, when he and Smith became frustrated with Khongwatmai en route to one of the most extraordinary tournament finishes that golf aficionados could remember.

In fact, Smith looked unusually content to settle for second to Campbell, after Khongwatmai's brazen conduct late in the final round of the LIV supported international series event.

Holding a one-shot lead over Smith with three holes to play, Khongwatmai cut his drive on the par-4 16th into the local flora at Asian Tour's Hong Kong Golf Club.

After failing to hack his second shot out of the bushes, Khongwatmai virtually held the tournament to ransom as he agonised and antagonised over his next move.

He pushed the rules to the boundary in seeking an unplayable lie, and left the mild-mannered Smith and Campbell exasperated with his attempts to gain an advantage from his own poor play.

While Khongwatmai selfishly sought relief from his lie in the bushes as his playing partners had to wait, Smith and Campbell protested.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai irked his playing partners during the final round of the Hong Kong Open.

."He's broken these branches here," Campbell told officials, to no avail, while pointing to the vegetation in question. "Look at that, these just got broken ... Wow."

As Smith walked away, seemingly in dismay and disgust, while possibly also trying to retain focus, international TV commentators couldn''t believe what they were witnessing.

"I've never seen this before," one said.

"You get the impression his playing partners are not happy."

Eventually, after some 20 minutes of delay, Khongwatmai - down on his knees with no sight of the ball after changing clubs twice - attempted his shot.

"He's not thinking clearly," a commentator said. "I really don't think he is. This could go horribly wrong. His head must be in a mincer at the moment."

Miraculously, Khongwatmai chopped the ball out of the bushes and next to the fairway. He eventually carded a double-bogey six as Smith made par for a two-shot swing.

Alastair Grant/AP Fiile photo: Kiwi golfer Ben Campbell nailed two birdies down the stretch to win the Hong Kong Open.

From one behind, Smith was one up heading to the penultimate hole.

Almost inevitably, though, there was another twist. Campbell and Khongwatmai birdied the 17th to join Smith in the lead walking to the last, the toughest hole on the course.

It was advantage Campbell when the Kiwi stuck his approach to within 15 feet as Smith was forced to lay up after spraying his tee shot right and under the trees.

Despite Smith almost holing his third shot and saving par, Campbell stole the trophy with a brilliant birdie at 18 to hit the lead for the first time in a tension-filled final round.

Antipodean fans could probably see the wry smile on Smith's face when Khongwatmai badly pulled his short par putt on 18 to fall into a tie for third at 17 under, with a Sunday 69, with fast-finishing Canadian Richard Lee (64).

Despite the near miss, Smith's runner-up showing - after two wins on the LIV Golf tour in 2023 - is the near-perfect preparation for the defence of his Australian PGA Championship title in Brisbane next week.

AAP & Stuff