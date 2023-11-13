Rory McIlroy makes history by winning Race to Dubai with a week to spare

Five down, four to go. Rory McIlroy’s goal to become Europe’s most prolific major winner is well-trailed, but it should be acknowledged that the Ulsterman is also on a mission to usurp Colin Montgomerie in the all-time charts as Europe's No 1.

That ambition came another step closer on Sunday, as the world No 2 equalled his own record by wrapping up the Race to Dubai title a week early. McIlroy did not even play in the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, yet still he collected a US$2million (NZ$3.3 million) bonus without hitting a shot.

Adrian Meronk had the opportunity in the final round in South Africa to keep some semblance of a fight alive going into the season-ender, which begins in the Jumeirah Golf Estates on Thursday.

Yet the Pole, who was controversially overlooked for a Ryder Cup wildcard, could only shoot a level par 72 for a six-under total and a tie for 15th. That left Meronk 13 off winner Max Homa and while the American was toasting his first victory outside his homeland, McIlroy was celebrating a quintet of Harry Vardon Trophies.

“Winning the Race to Dubai title for the fifth time is an incredible honour and another important milestone in my career,” McIlroy told Telegraph Sport via his management company.

“Capturing the Ryder Cup in Rome was a highlight this year, and adding this title makes it all the more special. I still have a distance to cover to reach Colin’s tally in the order of merit, and this inspires me to give my best in the upcoming years.”

Mark Thompson/Getty Images Sir Jackie Stewart talks with Rory McIlroy on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas in October.

McIlroy is the only golfer in the Race to Dubai era to accumulate enough points to wrap up the spoils before the final event. That was nine years ago and although McIlroy’s ambition at the start of the year was clearly to emulate his 2014 heroics in the majors – he won the Open and USPGA back-to-back – his successful defence should not be underestimated.

Neither should his determination to chase down Montgomerie. “I know Monty won eight of these things. Hopefully, I can keep on the journey and try and get close to him,” he said.

Time is definitely on the side of the 34-year-old. He has leapfrogged English great Peter Oosterhuis on the honours list, with only Seve Ballesteros – the late Spaniard with six Harry Vardon Trophies – between him and the Scot.

Of course, McIlroy will still arrive in Dubai on Monday with a competitive goal regardless. He has not won the DP World Tour Championship – with $3 million going to the champion – for eight years. It will be his last event of 2023 before taking a two-month break. He begins the new year with two tournaments in Dubai, including his Desert Classic defence, in January.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Rory McIlroy has one final tournament to play in 2o23, the DP World Tour Championship.

Homa was impressive in Team USA’s defeat in Rome and highlighted his class with a 66 that moved him to 19-under and to a four-shot win over Nicolai Hojgaard, with fellow Dane Thorbjorn Olesen another stroke back in third.

Homa, 32, moves up to seventh in the world rankings and was congratulated behind the 18th green by Gary Player, the tournament promoter, before receiving a cheque for $1million. “It’s been a dream 10 days,” Homa said, reflecting on his time at ‘Africa’s Major’ that also saw him go on safari.

“It was a crazy day – I got off to such a great start and Thorbjorn was playing unbelievable. He kept pushing us along and Nicolai was playing phenomenal golf so it was really enjoyable. It’s kind of what you dream of, you want to be in the fight and it was fun to close it out at the end.”

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is fourth in the Race to Dubai standings.