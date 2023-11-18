Steven Alker's staggering $12 million in winnings on senior tour

Steven Alker keeps his cool to clinch monster payday in Phoenix.

Steven Alker signed off his second full season on the PGA Tour Champions in style, winning the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup near his home in Phoenix.

His second win of the year meant a monster payday for the Kiwi pro, who finished second in the season-long points race, earning him a US$500,000 (NZ$830,000) bonus to go with the $528,000 he pocketed for the win.

Here’s a look at some of Alker’s numbers after his second full season on the tour for players aged 50 and over.

7

A little more than a couple of years since his maiden win on tour, Alker’s second triumph of the season made it seven since he moved to the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker won once in 2021, four times last year, and his previous win in 2023 was in April, when he topped the Insperity Invitational.

“It’s another win, that’s the first thing. It’s huge...it’s hard to win out there, to get another one, I’ve been stuck on six [tour wins] for a while...it means a lot,” Alker said after his 53rd PGA Tour Champions start.

Alker won four times on the Korn Ferry Tour (PGA Tour’s second tier) in 304 starts, and didn’t record a top-10 finish in 87 starts on the PGA Tour.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Steven Alker reacts after winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Monday.

12

Alker’s dozen top-10 finishes this year was well short of the 18 he recorded during his remarkable 2022 season, but still gave him a 60% hit rate through 20 starts.

It also improved his number of top-10 finishes on tour to 39 from 53 starts, 10 of them runners-up finishes.

$2,607,089

Alker’s official winnings ($US2.6 million) this year equal NZ$4.3 million, and that doesn’t include the half a million bucks he pocketed for finishing second in the season-long points race.

The 52-year-old earned US$3.5 million last year through 23 starts, and nabbed a further $1 million bonus for winning the points race.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker of New Zealand poses with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club this week.

$7,292,721

Alker, who has repeatedly said his move to the senior tour gave him a second chance, has made a staggering US$7.2 million (NZ$12.1 million) in official prize money (does not include bonuses) since making his debut in August 2021.

That works out at about NZ$225,000 per each of the 53 tournaments he’s played, the majority of which were played over three rounds and don’t include cuts.

To think Alker made $NZ1.3 million in 87 PGA Tour starts, and NZ$2.4 million in 304 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

28.62

Alker isn’t renowned for mashing golf balls, but he’s got a swing that’s easy on the eye, and a tidy short game.

That’s highlighted by his putting average – 28.62 putts per round – which ranked fourth-best on tour.

Spain’s Miguel Angel Jiménez led the charge with 28.23, followed by American and overall tour winner Steve Stricker (28.25).

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Alker of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

75.44%

Armed with a smooth swing, Alker has long been known for landing his drives on the fairways.

He did so with 74.44% of his drives this season, or 605 times in 802 attempts – eighth-best on tour. American Jerry Kelly (82%) was the most accurate driver in 2023.

Alker also hit 48 consecutive fairways during a hot stretch.

281.3

If ever there was proof you don’t need to launch missiles off the tee to be successful, here it is.

Alker averaged 281.3 yards (257.2 metres) with the driver this year, leaving him ranked 34th on tour, three places back from Stricker (284.3).

Irishman Padraig Harrington (302.4) was the biggest hitter on tour.