One of NZ's most prestigious golf courses now overgrown and neglected

Gulf Harbour Country Club, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula in Auckland, abruptly closed in July.

It was once one of the country’s leading courses – hosting the 1998 World Cup of Golf and New Zealand Golf Open in 2005 and 2006 – but is now dilapidated.

Frazer Bond, the country club’s former director of golf, visited last weekend and said the condition he saw the grounds in was soul-destroying.

”It’s the worst it’s ever been. Almost unsavable.”

The green is overgrown and dying, featuring rabbit burrows, and rubbish is dumped “all over the place”.

The swimming pools are green and mossy, a digger lays in a half-dug ditch near the driving range, and brass letters on the front gate have been nicked.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Gulf Harbour Country Club was a world-class golf course, until it was suddenly closed.

Bond said cafe staff weren’t allowed back on site, so their equipment sits and gathers dust in the abandoned buildings.

Clothes and golf gear remain untouched and locked inside the deserted pro shop.

The former director of golf said the grass grows like crazy at this time of the year. They used to mow it about two times a week.

“It will grow out and die,” Bond said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Caps, that retail for approximately $50 each, sit on a table in the abandoned pro shop.

He grew up in Gulf Harbour, and worked at the country club for many years.

It had been closed since July, after members received a letter saying that the course was not financially viable despite two years of efforts to make it profitable.

“It is appreciated that many of you have absorbed higher fees in recent times, however notwithstanding this, costs continue to outrun revenue... thus we have no option but to cease operations,” the letter said.

Membership fees had increased from $2000 a year to $3000 a year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The golf course’s green has started to die.

The letter states that the course is “generous in land” and the “most likely route to success” would have been to sell off surplus land to reinvest in the club.

“The nature of the course layout meant that this was only possible with the acquisition of neighbouring land as well. Negotiations to date have meant this is not only unviable, but ultimately a worse outcome than the status quo.”

Months have passed and the club’s fate still remains unknown.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brass letters have been stolen off the entrance of the country club since its closure.

Residents of Gulf Harbour vowed in August to fight the owner and developer of the course Gregory Olliver, who they believe intends to redevelop it into houses.

He purchased the Gulf Harbour Country Club in 2021 – which immediately rang alarm bells for locals and prompted the formation of the Keep Whangaparāoa Green Space society.

The residents' society had been lobbying the council to ensure it upholds an encumbrance of the land that prevents it from being used as anything other than open space, sport or recreation for a thousand years.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rubbish bins are overflowing, with no staff to empty them.

“It’s gutting. We keep fighting for it,” Bond said.

He said they were lucky the neighbourhood didn’t have a crime problem, but it wouldn’t be long before people realised no one was monitoring the property and vandalised it.

“It’s a really really good course and we took over and managed it, it wasn’t in fantastic condition. We spent five or six years really building it up and getting heaps of members and we were really proud of all the charity work we did,” Bond said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Swimming pools in the facility are deteriorating with no one to maintain them.

Bond said it was also frustrating because there was more than $100,000 owed, including to suppliers and in staff wages. He said people also paid for their memberships up until the country club closed.

“If he had paid everyone back and left it, you would be sad, but you wouldn’t be as upset.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The country club’s former director of golf said the course had good bones so could be restored with serious investment.

He said the course was developed well and had good bones, so with serious investment it could be restored.

But, he wasn’t as hopeful about the club’s buildings.

He said they weren’t in great shape when he worked there, and wasn’t sure they could be saved.