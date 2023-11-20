Ryan Fox confirms PGA Tour card after top-10 finish in Race to Dubai standings

Kiwi golfer on the challenge of playing in the US, as his PGA Tour spot is finally made official.

Ryan Fox tipped his DP World Tour season earnings over $5.5 million and realised a long-held ambition with his top-35 finish in Dubai on Sunday.

Fox banked 56,000 euros ($102,000) for his 34th-equal placing in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, carding a final round of two-under-par 70. He finished six-under to be 15 shots off the winner, Dutchman Nicolai Hojgaard.

It meant the Kiwi world No 28 finished fifth in the Race to Dubai standings, which comfortably qualified him for his first PGA Tour card.

The top-10 in the standings earn PGA Tour status, and with top-three Rory McIlroy, Hojgaard and Jon Rahm already assured it meant Fox was second ranked of the 10 to gain the prized cards.

“My experiences on the PGA Tour have taught me that I can compete with the best guys in the world,” Fox told the PGA Tour website.

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox is bound for the US after securing PGA Tour status.

“Golf is just getting stronger and stronger at the moment. We’ve had so many young guys out here it was just nice to prove that as an older guy I can still compete a little bit with those young guys. It’s nice to take that opportunity.”

At 36, Fox only barely qualifies as an “older guy”, but had undoubtedly the best season of his career.

He made 17 cuts from 19 tournaments on the DP World Tour, and banked 3.03 million euros ($5.5 million). His win in the BMW PGA Championship in September was the highlight, then three weeks later he finished runner-up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

In the interview recorded before he confirmed his PGA Tour card, Fox said he wouldn’t exclusively play in the US next year and would likely follow McIlroy who splits his time between Europe and the US.

“I’m in a really good position now. I’ve got an opportunity to do it on both tours,” Fox told the PGA Tour.

“I still love playing on the DP World Tour but I’d love to be able to play a lot more in the States. So going forward - PGA Tour card is the main goal at the moment but I’d love to be able to keep dual membership and play both tours and be one of the best players in the world.”

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Ryan Fox finished tied for 34th in the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fox finished tied for 26th at the US Masters, tied for 23rd at the US PGA Championship and tied for 43rd at the US Open this year.

He earned a temporary special membership of the PGA Tour in May, which he described as “a dream come true”, but still needed to finish top-10 in the Race to Dubai to secure full status. Fox has played 33 PGA Tour events and made 23 cuts.

On the eve of the British Open at Royal Liverpool in July, Fox told Stuff about his struggles in the United States.

“The States has been probably a little bit lonely for me this year. I've spent a lot of time in a hotel room by myself. And I think the culture is a little bit different, how everything is set up,” Fox said.

“In the States, you kind of get given a car and everyone goes their own way. While you sit and have lunch with guys at the golf course, you've kind of got to go out of your way to catch up with someone for dinner. Whereas in Europe I think it's just a nicer vibe.”

Those who earned their PGA Tour cards after Sunday’s tournament were: Adrian Meronk (4th in Race to Dubai standings), Fox (5th), Victor Perez (7th), Thorbjorn Olesen (9th), Alexander Bjork (11th), Sami Valimaki (12th), Robert MacIntyre (13th), Matthieu Pavon (15th), Jorge Campillo (16th) and Ryo Hisatune (17th).

Fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier finished tied for 38th in Dubai at four-under after a final round of 68. He was 30th in the Race to Dubai standings after an impressive year highlighted by his win in the British Masters in July.