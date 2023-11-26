'I need the brain to just reset': Ryan Fox re-evaluates goals after turbulent 2023

Ryan Fox disembarked his Auckland-bound flight this week, sucked in the air of his home city and immediately felt a sense of relief.

The Kiwi golfer could start his six-week break for real, a timely spell he plans to spend fishing and with family, mostly putting golf on the back-burner after a turbulent but successful 2023.

“I think I need the brain to just reset,” Fox said, reflecting on a hectic year he rated slightly better than his brilliant 2022 campaign.

There are a few reasons for that, starting with winning Europe’s flagship tournament, the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth in September, and fulfilling a long-time goal of securing a PGA Tour card for 2024.

Playing the Masters at Augusta National for the first time in April, and making the cut in all four majors, were other notable highlights for the top New Zealand golfer.

Holding firm inside the top-50 of the world rankings – he’s currently No 28 – since becoming the fourth New Zealander to crack the milestone last July was another reason for Fox to be quietly chuffed as he looks back on a year of ups and downs.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox celebrates with the BMW PGA Championship trophy at Wentworth, England, in September.

“’Interesting’ is probably the only real word I can use for it [this season]. We've had some really low lows this year with family illness and stuff like that,” said Fox, whose father-in-law, Mike Ryff, died after a short battle with cancer.

“And, then, obviously, we've had some really high highs, [daughter] Margot being born, which was sort of in the middle of my father-in-law's illness and, obviously, Wentworth at the end of the year was a massive career highlight.”

Fox pocketed €1.4 million (NZ$2.6 million) for his lone win of the year, a hefty payday that made up the guts of the NZ$6.2 million he earned across the European Tour and PGA Tour in 2023.

Including the four majors, the Scottish Open and Dell Match Play, all of which are co-sanctioned, the 36-year-old played 19 tournaments on the European Tour, and seven additional tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Adjusting to life on the biggest tour in the world was a test for Fox, who found life on the road in the USA lonely after spending years forming friendships on the more close-knit European Tour.

SUPPLIED NZ golfer Ryan Fox's coaching lesson worked a treat for former Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

But that’s where he wants to play, and will predominantly do so next year. For starters, he must play a minimum of 15 events (including majors) to be eligible to retain his card, significantly more than the four (not including majors) required on the European Tour.

“I’m thinking I will play more than four in Europe and probably more than 15 in the USA,” Fox said, admitting his schedule was unclear with a top-30 ranking (it was top-50) now required to earn invites to elevated events such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational for those outside of the top-50 on the FedEx Cup standings.

"Trying to pick a schedule for next year is going to be quite hard in that sense, so it's going to be a product of getting to the US, if I do get into those signature events, kind of swap them out for something else, one of the standard events I was going to play instead,” he said.

For now, Fox will start the year on the European Tour, having locked in the Dubai Invitational (January 11-14) and Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21).

He’d dearly like to play the New Zealand Open at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort, starting February 29, but won’t be in a position to make a decision until a couple of weeks beforehand.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox with wife Anneke and daughters Isobel, middle, and Margot.

“But it's going to be a little bit like this year, when it might be something I might have to put my career first, where missing an event on the PGA Tour during that week might not be the ideal thing.”

What’s clear is Fox will spend more time in the USA, and he’ll go into 2024 ranked amongst the top crop of golfers in the world after well and truly shaking off what he once called “imposter syndrome”.

“It's weird, I try not to think about it that much,” Fox said of how far he’s come – he was ranked 213th at the start of 2022.

”If you’d have said at the start of my career, I’ve got in the top-30 in the world, I got to win the Dunhill Links Championship (2022) and at Wentworth, I’ve got myself a PGA Tour card, I’ve played on the European Tour for a decent number of seasons, I’d have taken it – ‘yep, I’m done’.

”I’m still trying to work out what the new goals are going forward. Now, I can set a few different goals. Obviously, majors and PGA Tour events come into the equation. I feel like my game is good enough to do it, but there are 150 other guys every week whose game is good enough to do it.”

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is ranked 28th in the world and will mostly play on the PGA Tour next year.

Fox nabbed 11 top-25 finishes from 26 starts this year, including five on the PGA Tour, and recorded three top-10 finishes in Europe.

He expects his performances to only improve in the USA as he gains experience and familiarity with the courses, meaning he can spend more time figuring out his game rather than learning how to play 18 unfamiliar holes.

"There was a lot of good [this year],” Fox said. “I probably didn't quite put as many four rounders together as I did last year. I had two good rounds out of four instead of three or four.

“I also think, especially on the PGA Tour, there is a lot of hard golf courses, the fields are really strong. So it's a lot harder to get those top-10s. And I think there's a bunch of weeks where those top-25s, if I was playing in Europe, in a weaker field on a lesser golf course, probably would have been top-10s. So, I took a lot out of that.”