Top Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox impressed by resurgence of Kiwis on international scene

It wasn’t so long ago that Ryan Fox was somewhat of a lone wolf.

Sure, Lydia Ko was doing her thing on the LPGA Tour, but Kiwi fans were hardly spoilt for choice when it came to New Zealanders firing on the international stage.

As Fox himself put it, there were a few lean years from the late 2010s until recently, but the world no 28 couldn't help but notice the winds of change had arrived.

“We've had a pretty good resurgence as Kiwi golfers worldwide,” Fox said having finished what he labelled his best season to date.

“When I turned pro 12 years ago, there wasn't a whole lot of us around. My first few years in Europe, Josh Geary was pretty much the only other guy, and Mike Hendry was playing in Japan.”

Fox went on to rattle off a bunch of Kiwis he’d been keeping an eye on, starting with Daniel Hillier, who bagged his maiden win on the European Tour this year, and also earned high praise from Steven Alker recently.

Kate McShane/Getty Images Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier celebrates the British Masters at The Belfry in July.

Speaking of Alker, Fox called his wildly successful two years on the PGA Tour Masters a better story than you could script, before turning his attention to a couple of players – Kazuma Kobori and Sam Jones – who had both turned pro recently, and are two of 15 Kiwis contesting the men’s Australian Open in Sydney the next four days.

Taranaki golfer Jones earned 2024 European Tour status a fortnight after going pro via qualifying school in Spain, while Canterbury’s Kobori last month became just the second Kiwi in history to top the individual standings at the World Amateur Teams Championship.

Kobori, the Bledisloe Cup winner (best performing amateur) at the NZ Open this year, has long been touted as having a bright future, and earned high praise from Fox despite blowing a six-stroke lead and finishing third at the Victorian PGA Championship this month.

“Obviously, Kazuma has been going amazing, winning the individual Eisenhower. While he had a little bit of a blip last week, he looks like he could be a world-class player,” Fox said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury golfer Kazuma Kobori has the potential to be world-class, according to fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox.

New Zealand’s top pro was also chuffed to see Queenstown pro Ben Campbell, his former Eisenhower Trophy teammate, overcome a raft of injuries to mow down Australian Cam Smith en route to winning the Hong Kong Open this month.

Kerry Mountcastle also secured his maiden PGA Tour of Australasia victory this month, winning the Gippsland Super 6s near Melbourne.

“It's good to see we've got a few more youngsters coming up. I'm not sure I can call BC [Campbell] a youngster any more, but it's good to see he's starting to reach the heights he was touted of reaching,” Fox said of the 32-year-old.

“I played Eisenhower with Ben Campbell a long time ago, and he's had his injury woes. It's been great to see him start to find some health. It seemed to be so hit-and-miss for him, he'd be healthy for a few weeks and something else would go wrong. To win at Hong Kong was amazing, taking down Cam Smith down the stretch, it doesn't get any better for him in that regard.”

Alastair Grant/AP Kiwi golfer Ben Campbell.

Having pushed through the lingering pain of bone marrow treatment to be the best performing Kiwi (tied for 15th) at the Australian PGA Championship, Hendry, 44, also appears to have plenty left in the tank.

Fox hadn’t just noticed more players breaking through, he also noted Kiwi fans were becoming more prominent as New Zealand players performed.

Having played both on the European Tour and PGA Tour this year, they made themselves heard, too.

“There are always Kiwis at tournaments. The amount of times I heard “up the Wahs” during the season this year was crazy,” Fox said of the New Zealand Warriors catchphrase.

“Especially towards the back end, we had people chanting that at Wentworth. I remember seeing a guy in a Warriors jersey at the PGA in New York State in May. It's cool seeing that."