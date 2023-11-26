Watch: Min Woo Lee chips in for magical eagle en route to victory

Min Woo Lee has pulled out a few tricks and even donned a chef's hat on his way to a three-shot Australian PGA Championship title.

A bogey on the last dropped him to 20 under for the tournament but the West Australian's fourth career win was all but sealed earlier on Sunday by a brilliant chip-in from 50 metres for eagle on the ninth.

That put four shots between him and nearest rival Japan's Rikuya Hoshino (67, 68, 64, 68) at the turn.

Michael Hendry, who finished 9-under the card and finished tied for 15th, was the best performing Kiwi.

A bogey on the 10th was a rare blip, Lee (64, 66, 66, 68) again chipping within a metre of the 12th to reinstate the buffer and cap a dominant week at Brisbane's Royal Queensland.

There were no signs of nerves after he got up-and-down for par on the 17th.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Min Woo Lee of Australia celebrates victory on Sunday at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Lee donned a chef's hat in a nod to his 'Let Him Cook' motto, leading a clap with the crowd, then running to the 18th tee to drill his tee shot down the middle of the fairway.

He found a greenside bunker and missed the putt to drop a shot and finish two short of the tournament record, 22 under set by Jed Morgan early last year.

Lee was 12 under on the par fives across the tournament in marching to his second title in his last four starts following a wire-to-wire Macau Open victory.

"Unbelievable ... I made it interesting early on and through the middle, but ended up hanging on," he said.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Aussie Min Woo Lee lines up a putt during day four of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

"He [Hoshino] kept knocking on the door; I knew I needed to keep playing well and do my thing ... really proud."

Marc Leishman (16 under) carded a seven-under 64 on Sunday to surge into third ahead of Curtis Luck (15 under).

Adam Scott (12 under) stood still after he'd cruised into title contention at the tournament's midway point to finish sixth and continue his near four-year title drought.

The 25-year-old Lee had barely put a foot wrong across three days of golf at the riverside venue, seemingly not hitting top gear until he needed some magic on Sunday.

Going right with his first shot on the par five ninth, Lee squeezed a shot under some trees and remained right of the large green.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Aussie Min Woo Lee interacts with the crowd on the 17th hole whilst wearing a chefs hat during day four of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

His chip bounced three times and checked, curling into the cup to send the large gallery and those gathered around the ninth green wild for the charismatic rising star.

Lee, younger brother of three-time Greg Norman Medallist Minjee, celebrated the moment of the tournament too.

"That was probably the best atmosphere shot I've ever hit," he said.

"I've had a few chip-ins but at that point it was getting close, I was in a pretty average position after the tee shot.

"It was amazing. I want to see it straight away. One of the best shots I've probably hit."

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Aussie pro Min Woo Lee was emotional after clinching the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Defending champion Cameron Smith crashed out after two forgettable rounds and spent the weekend working on his putting over the weekend ahead of the Australian Open, which begins in Sydney on Thursday.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann (13 under) landed an ace on the fourth hole just after Hoshino had erased Lee's overnight lead of three shots in a manic opening 30 minutes of play.

But Lee steadied, almost holing an ace of his own on that same hole to quickly reinstate some breathing space.