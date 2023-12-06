Why New Zealand's golf hackers face reduced distances off the tee

Former world No 1 Rory McIlroy says having different golf ball rules for pros and amateurs was the logical answer for everyone: “But yet again in this game, money talks.''

Amateur Kiwi golfers are expected to be affected by rule changes that will make the majority of the golf balls that are used professionally, and recreationally, illegal.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R&A) and the US Golf Association (USGA), who effectively control playing regulations, are planning to reduce the distance a ball can be whacked by altering its performance.

The rule change was originally designed to target only professionals and top amateurs, but the R&A and the USGA are now likely to introduce the rules across all levels of golf after the PGA Tour expressed its opposition to such a move.

Some of golf's most high-profile stars have also joined the PGA Tour in saying they wanted a blanket rule. Others, such as former world No 1 Rory McIlroy, oppose that view.

Golf New Zealand said it was unable to comment on the potential changes.

A spokesperson for Golf NZ said on Tuesday the rollback report had yet to be released, and it was currently having conversations with the R&A.

It won't just be pros such as Jon Rahm, left, of Spain and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland impacted by looming changes to golf balls.

However, it appears likely Golf NZ will follow R&A's plans.

The new balls are tipped to be in use by professionals by 2028, and 2030 for amateurs. The balls will be tested at a fresh swing speed of 201kph instead of the previous measure of 193kph. They must not travel more than 289m.

Elite hitters using a driver are tipped to notice a reduction in shot distance of 10-20m. For amateur golfers who enjoy a round each weekend, the impact is expected to be minimal.

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and McIlroy support the move to introduce a ball that reins in the distance it can be hit. Supporters say it will be better for the environment, noting the professionals who hit the ball further than 300m create the need for longer courses.

"I don't understand the anger about the golf ball rollback,'' McIlroy stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer, and puts golf back on the path of sustainability.''

McIlroy also said it would bring back skills in the pro game that have been wiped out over the past two decades.

The Northern Irishman doesn't believe everyone should have to play by the same rules.

"The people who are upset about this decision shouldn't be mad at the governing bodies, they should be mad at the elite pros and club/ball manufacturers because they don't want 'bifurcation' [which involves pros and amateurs using different balls].

"The governing bodies presented us with that option earlier this year. Elite pros and ball manufacturers think bifurcation would negatively affect their bottom lines when in reality the game is already bifurcated.

"You think we play the same game you do? They put pressure on the governing bodies to roll it back to a lesser degree for everyone. Bifurcation was the logical answer for everyone, but yet again in this game, money talks.''