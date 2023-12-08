Amateur golf star Christo Lamprecht hits 382-metre drive on DP World Tour

Christo Lamprecht stunned viewers with a 382-metre drive in round one of the latest DP World Tour event.

On a week when all golf talk has been on the imminent roll-back plan, amateur star Christo Lamprecht possibly showed why it’s required.

The South African hammered a 382m (418 yards in golf terms) drive on the 18th hole of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in his home country overnight (NZ time).

His tee shot led to a birdie four on the 454m par-five, after a short chip and two putts.

“Ooh he likes it ... that's a ripper ... no!” said the TV commentator as he watched Lamprecht launch his drive.

It almost rolled to the feet of the group ahead of Lamprecht’s, who were walking to the green after hitting their second shots.

“That is ridiculous! That is unbelievable! I have never ever seen a ball that far down.”

It was revealed this week that the R&A and US Golf Association will announce radical measures to rein in the distance balls travel – for both professionals and amateur/social golfers – by using a new type of ball.

Luke Walker/Getty Images Christo Lamprecht of South Africa tees off during day one of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa.

The ball will travel 14-18m shorter when launched by the big-hitters, but for the weekend hackers that reduction will be proportionately less, a point Rory McIlroy was keen to make in his impassioned defence of the revamp on social media on Sunday morning.

“I don’t understand the anger about the golf ball roll back,” McIlroy posted on X. “It will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer and puts golf back on a path of sustainability. It will also help bring back certain skills in the pro game that have been eradicated over the past two decades.”

The planned move comes over fears that classic courses are in danger of becoming obsolete as modern pros routinely launch drives of 320 metres or more, reducing the test, in some cases, to a drive, pitch and putt.

Lamprecht, 22, became the world’s top-ranked amateur in September. The 2.03m South African is already renowned for his long-hitting and shot a five-under par 67 on day one of the tournament at the Leopard Creek Country Club to be just two shots behind the first-round leader, along with New Zealand’s Sam Jones.