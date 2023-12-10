Lydia Ko shines alongside Jason Day at Grant Thornton Invitational

Lydia Ko found the form that's eluded her, while teaming up with Aussie Jason Day at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

It’s been a year to forget for Lydia Ko, but, in her last event before a Christmas break, she just may have restored some confidence going into the next LPGA Tour season.

The 26-year-old Kiwi, who in this miserable 2023 campaign has dropped from world No 1 to No 11 and finished No 90 on the money list, is lighting it up at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida.

In a teams event co-sanctioned between the LPGA and PGA Tour, Ko is teaming up with a fellow former world No 1 in Australian Jason Day as one of 16 teams competing for a total purse of $4 million (NZ$6.53m), and the pair have shot to the front of the field after two three rounds.

That was in no small part thanks to some beautiful work from Ko on the stretch home on Sunday (NZ time), as she regularly proved reliable in setting up Day in the foursomes format (alternate shots).

The pair went into the day in a four-way tie for third, two strokes off the lead held by Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, who signed for a 56 in the opening-day scramble format.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Lydia Ko and Jason Day are in good touch, leading the Grant Thornton Invitational after two of three rounds.

But Ko and Day, who at No 19 is the highest-ranked men’s player in the field, then went two strokes better than anyone else with their secod-round 66, which featured a sole bogey, and seven birdies, including four on the last five holes.

That included a classy bunker escape from Ko on No 14, while two holes later her tee shot was pinpoint to give Day a birdie chance he made no mistake with, then on the par-five 17th there was another great drive to the edge of the green where she was able to tap in a shot later.

The next-best round of the day was the 68 by Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler, highlighted by an ace from Thompson at No 16.

That pair sit in a four-way tie for fourth, two shots behind Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover, and Korda and Finau, who are a further two strokes back from Ko and Day (20-under).

The final round will feature a new ‘modified four-ball’ format, where each of the team-mates tees off, then switches balls for their second shots and plays that ball until holed.