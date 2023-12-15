Matteo Manassero makes brilliant chip-in during rd 1 of the Mauritius Open

Former golfing prodigy Matteo Manassero is again showing the skills which once had him regarded as a potential great.

The Italian produced a stunning chip to make birdie on the 15th hole during round one of the Mauritius Open on Thursday, on his way to a five-under 67.

Manassero aimed a long way left of the hole, and watched as his chip stopped, spun and ran back down the slope into the hole, much to his delight.

Manassero, now 30, won the Silver Medal for leading amateur in the 2009 Open Championship and turned professional the following year, becoming the youngest winner in European Tour history at just 17 at the Castello Masters.

He also became the youngest winner of the European Tour's PGA Championship in 2013, but that remains his last top-tier victory to date, and he lost his card in 2019 after making just one cut in 18 events.

However, Manassero had two wins on the Challenge Tour this season and has impressed in South Africa this month.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Matteo Manassero is all smiles after his birdie on the 15th hole on day one of the Mauritius Open.

In round one, France’s Antoine Rozner made a hot start to his title defence by shooting 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the European tour event.

Starting at No. 10, the 128th-ranked Rozner had five birdies and an eagle in shooting 29 in his first nine holes before making four birdies in his next five holes, leaving him in sight of a rare 59.

However, he bogeyed two of his last four holes in a closing stretch that still included a 10th birdie of his round, which was the lowest of his career on the European tour and a course record at La Réserve Golf Links.

“It was unbelievable – didn't miss a shot, holed everything I had, holed a bunker shot. Literally everything went my way,” said Rozner, who won by five strokes last year.

“After the birdie at No. 5, I really thought about shooting 59 but a bad tee shot at No. 6 cost me that magic number.”

Paul Waring of England shot a bogey-free 63 and was alone in second place, two strokes ahead of Jayden Schaper of South Africa (65).

- with AP