End of an era: Tiger Woods confirms sensational Nike split

Tiger Woods has confirmed a sensational split with Nike, ending one of the most lucrative and high-profile branding partnerships ever seen in sport.

The 15-time major champion has been one of the sporting manufacturer’s most instantly-recognisable stars for a quarter of a century, earning up to US$500 million (NZ$800 million) from the brand along the way.

However, despite Nike attempting to dismiss rumours it is planning to dramatically reduce its profile in the sport, Woods has announced plans for “another chapter” in his career.

TaylorMade, the golf equipment brand which is stepping up its apparel presence in the sport, is an early favourite to announce an enhancement on the partnership it already has with Woods.

Alongside a picture of himself with his mother Tida and Nike founder Phil Knight, Woods wrote of his deal with Nike: “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way.”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Tiger Woods and Nike have gone hand-in-hand for a quarter of a century.

In modern sporting times, only basketball legend Michael Jordan – who became a billionaire thanks to his Nike deal – is more associated with the world’s biggest sportswear giant. Branding experts said Woods’ announcement was a “huge divorce”.

Woods has worn the famous swoosh since he was 20 and his arrival into the professional ranks is synonymous with his first Nike advert, one that simply had the tagline “Hello World.” In many ways, it marked the moment golf truly went global and from then on the sport was no longer seen as simply the preserve of the Country Club elite.

Woods has earned as much as $500 million from the partnership and many of Woods’ most remarkable moments on the fairways and greens are indelibly linked with Nike gear. Not least his remarkable chip in at the 16th during the final round of the 2005 Masters when, as if part of a pre-ordained advert for the sportswear company, the ball almost hesitated before it dropped into the cup with the Nike swoosh perfectly displayed to the world with the final revolution.

Other memorable advertising campaigns include Woods juggling a ball with his club for about 25 seconds before popping it up and knocking it down the practice range. Woods would also link up with Rory McIlroy in one campaign in which the pair had a shot contest.

Woods’s first five-year contract with Nike for US$40 million was followed by an estimated US$100 million contract signed in 2001 over five years, and then an eight-year deal in 2006 accruing an estimated US$20-40 million annually. The partnership was extended again in 2013 for an undisclosed sum, and remained intact even after Nike ended their golf equipment production in 2016.

Woods had faced weeks of speculation that his deal with Nike was over. He added in his post on X: People ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA.”

Telegraph Sport understands Nike has assured other players still under contract that the manufacturer is not getting out of the sport. Jason Day and Matt Wolff have also departed the Nike stable in recent months, but the brand still has major deals with the likes of McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

The news will be unsettling for many in the stable, however, including Nelly Korda, who announced a multi-year deal just 11 months ago. An end to the Woods-Nike era adds to the current uncertainty for golf’s sponsors in the status quo, with merger negotiations between the PGA and LIV Golf ongoing.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.

There had already been speculation that Woods’ appearance, alongside his son Charlie, at last month’s PNC Championship in Orlando, would be the last time that he was seen in Nike attire.

Given a chance to dismiss those rumours, Woods’ only response was to say: “I’m still wearing their product [right now]“. When pressed further whether that would be the case beyond this week, the reply was exactly the same: “I’m still wearing their product.”

Marcel Knobil, founder of the Brand Council and Superbrand, told Telegraph Sport: “The Tiger and Nike relationship has been one of the most enduring sport sponsorships of all time. This is a huge divorce. These two massive names have been interwoven for nearly 30 years.

“Nike is a brand built upon a relentless can-do attitude, pulsating spirit, energy and aspiration. As Tiger has become more tame and begins to lose his teeth, he decreasingly reflects these characteristics. With Woods junior choosing a partnership with an alternative brand, the Tiger and Nike marriage has been under pressure.”