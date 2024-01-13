Ryan Fox says Rory McIlroy made him look 'second-rate' at Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland leads at the halfway stage of the Dubai Invitational.

Ryan Fox said Rory McIlroy made him look “like a second-rate player” when partnered with the superstar Northern Irishman during the first two rounds of the Dubai Invitational.

The New Zealand golfer shot a one-under par 70 on day one of the DP World Tour tournament, when McIlroy produced a stunning round of 62.

Fox was asked by an interviewer while playing his second round overnight (NZ time) if playing with the men’s World No.2 helped his motivation to play well.

“Yesterday I was in awe, to be honest,” Fox replied.

“It was pretty impressive yesterday – he made me look like a second-rate player, which is absolutely fine.

“It's always great playing with someone of his calibre – you can see why he's been at the top of golf for so long with how he played yesterday, and he's started pretty solid so far today as well.”

Warren Little/Getty Images Ryan Fox said his playing partner made him look “like a second-rate player” in Dubai.

Fox may have spoken a little too soon as McIlroy – who made two early birdies in his second round – made a quadruple bogey on the par-3 eighth. He pulled his tee shot into the water and hit his third shot into nearly the same spot from the drop zone, ending with a seven.

He recovered enough to shoot a 1-under 70 and take a two-stroke lead at Dubai Creek Resort after two rounds.

Fox shot another 70 to be tied for 20th at two-under.