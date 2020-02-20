Three children, mother and ex-Warriors player Rowan Baxter die in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire

The family of Brisbane mother Hannah Baxter, who died after a car fire that killed her three children, had been trying to help her escape her marriage to a "monster", a relative says.

The children's father, ex-Warriors player Rowan Baxter, died in the same horrific incident in suburban Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

It's believed he filled a petrol can with fuel at a local service station, before dousing the car containing his wife and children, and setting it alight.

Hannah Baxter survived the car fire but her injuries were so severe she died later in hospital.

Her sister-in-law Stacey Roberts said on Facebook Hannah Baxter's parents had "exhausted themselves to try and help Hannah escape this monster".

Roberts made the comments on a Facebook fundraiser page set up to raise money to cover funeral costs.

Hannah Baxter pictured with son, Trey.

"For all those who knew Hannah or had even just met her once would know how much of a beautiful soul she was, her children where her life. All she ever wanted was happiness. Her children were only a reflection of her."

Hannah and Rowan Baxter reportedly separated late last year and were trying to work out custody arrangements. However, they were not involved in any proceedings in the Family Court or Federal Court, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Queensland Police confirmed that Hannah Baxter died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Wednesday night as a result of severe burns she sustained when the car was engulfed in flames earlier in the day.

The ABC reported she allegedly jumped from the vehicle and yelled "he's poured petrol on me", but police were yet to confirm how the fire started.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Rowan Baxter trains with the Warriors in February 2005. He died alongside his three children in a car fire.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said.

"I've seen some horrific scenes - this is up there with some of the best of them."

Residents were shocked when the car erupted into flames in a quiet suburban street in Camp Hill, east Brisbane, on Wednesday morning.

Hannah Baxter escaped the fire reportedly with the help of a bystander who sustained burns to his face, and was taken to hospital in a critical condition with "significant burns".

PHOTOSPORT Rowan Baxter makes a break for the Warriors during a 2005 pre-season match against the Parramatta Eels.

Baxter died along with his children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, all aged under 10.

Baxter, who was a member of the Warriors' 2005 squad, had been working at a Brisbane fitness centre with his wife who was a trampolining champion.

His Facebook profile was littered with pictures of his three children, all aged under 10, along with comments he "loves them to the moon and back" and "daddy misses you all".

CHANNEL NINE The three children and an adult were confirmed dead in the car fire.

Neighbours reported hearing multiple explosions before seeing the car engulfed in flames

.

Paramedic Adrian Tong said seven vehicles with first-responders and doctors were sent to the scene.

The first crews to arrive were confronted with dead people and the car on fire, he said, but the inferno was put out shortly after.

TOBY CROCKFORD/BRISBANE TIMES The fire investigation unit and police remained at Camp Hill, a residential suburb about six kilometres south-east of the Brisbane CBD.

He said the survivors immediately became the priority for paramedics.

Neighbour Murray Campbell said he heard a number of loud bangs.

"It sounded very much like a gas cylinder explosion," he told AAP.

He said he called emergency services, and did not see anyone run from the car, which was engulfed in flames.

"It was just horrible, multiple explosions, very loud," he said.

Tong said: "As far as I'm aware, somebody did step in to try and help that was close by.

TOBY CROCKFORD/BRISBANE TIMES Neighbour Murray Campbell heard multiple explosions and ran out to see the car "engulfed in flames".

"I think he tried his best to get to the car. He wasn't related to the scene as far as I know."

Queensland police minister Mark Ryan said it was a "very sad day".

"As members of parliament we get to see the best of people and the worst of people, we can see the frailty of the human condition, we can see how precious life is," he said.

"Today is a very sad day, I have just been informed by the police commissioner that three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning.

"All emergency services are on scene. The situation is at a very early stage and I am informed police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events."

The fire investigation unit and police remained at Camp Hill, a residential suburb about six kilometres south-east of the Brisbane CBD.

Detective Inspector Thompson urged the public to come forward if they had information.

"It's very important for us to get a complete picture of what occurred here today," he said.

Anyone who lives in the vicinity of Raven and Pryde streets at Camp Hill, if they can contact the Queensland police if they have any information if they heard anything, saw anything or someone has told them something in relation to this fire on Raven Street today," he said.

A wing or centre, Baxter trained with the Warriors in 2005 and was selected for their pre-season match against the Parramatta Eels, but did not feature in an NRL competition game.

Baxter was also a member of the Brian McClennan-coached Mt Albert Lions team which won the Bartercard Cup final in 2006.

Baxter's brother Charles played for the New Zealand rugby sevens team in the early 2000s and as a wing for the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

