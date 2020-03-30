The 10 commandments: What NRL players want before accepting a pay cut

Rugby league players have compiled a list of 10 demands they will take to the game's powerbrokers on Monday before they agree to the NRL's 75 per cent pay-cut proposal.

The Sydney Morning Herald has obtained the Rugby League Players' Association's list of demands it wants met before it agrees to a proposal that will entitle players to two months pay between now and the end of October.

The RLPA is yet to accept the NRL's $24.6 million payment proposal, sending a letter to players on the eve of one of the game's most significant meetings to inform them that it would not endorse the proposal until it had assurances and comfort in relation to 10 key items.

The players, who were disappointed with a perceived lack of transparency from the NRL in regards to its financial position, want the right to audit the NRL's finances and sign off on any potential change to the salary cap in future years.

The RLPA has also moved to ensure the future years of all current player contracts are guaranteed, regardless of the impact the coronavirus pandemic may have on the game, its clubs and the salary cap.

The RLPA's 10 commandments

- Provide transparency in relation to NRL revenues, including what the NRL will retain after distributions to clubs and players and what those funds are proposed to be used for.

- The right to conduct a special purpose audit of the NRL's finances.

- Guarantees that the retirement account (for 2018 and 2019) will be paid in full.

- Players will receive a minimum of 29.5 per cent of any additional revenues received by the NRL.

- Future years of all current player contracts are guaranteed.

- That any revisions to the salary cap and player payments and benefits for 2021 or beyond must be agreed with the RLPA.

- That players' private health insurance cover will continue to be paid for by clubs as well as any gap payment.

- That representative payments will be agreed between NRL and RLPA (if any representative matches are played in 2020).

- That the RLPA will have direct inclusion in discussions with broadcasters regarding future competition schedule and structure.

- That the RLPA will have direct inclusion in discussions around possible alternative revenue streams for the game that can be explored in the immediate and short term (eg banks, broadcasters, government, campaigns etc).

It's expected the RLPA, in the next 48 hours, will sign off on the $24.6 million proposal that will see players take close to a 75 per cent pay cut over the next seven months. The players have already been paid five months in full.

It's almost double what was on offer last week, when the Sydney Morning Herald revealed there was only $12.4 million for the players to share over the next seven months.

The model by which the $24.6 million is divided is yet to be determined, however all players will receive their full pay in April. The RLPA is still deciding whether it will accept the final month's pay in full the following month or split it over several months.

The NRL, in planning for a worst-case scenario without any more games in 2020, has guaranteed a minimum $19.2 million in payments, while another $5.4 million will be liquidated from the injury hardship fund and added to to the pool to take the total distribution to $24.6 million.