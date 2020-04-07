Coronavirus: NRL clubs to keep points from first two rounds when action returns

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaking to media about what the new Covid-19 updates mean for the NRL team.

The NRL has assured clubs the results of the first two rounds will stand if the 2020 competition resumes.

The 'Project Apollo' taskforce was set to debate the merits of all 16 teams starting on zero points when it meets to discuss a new competition structure on Thursday. However, that move angered the unbeaten Eels, Panthers, Knights, Broncos, Raiders and Storm, whose opening wins would have been for nought.

GETTY IMAGES The Warriors lost their round two game against Canberra on the Gold Coast.

​ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys scrapped the idea after discussions with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and committee head Wayne Pearce on Wednesday morning.

"That won't be happening," V'Landys said.

"That idea came from outside the commission and once I spoke to Wayne Pearce, it was off the table.

"We're better off announcing that straight away so they don't waste time on it because we're not considering it.

"It's got to be authentic so that at the end of the season when someone wins the grand final, it will be like every other grand final, it needs to be recognised in exactly the same fashion."

ASHLEY FEDER/GETTY IMAGES The Warriors opened their season with a loss against the Knights in Newcastle.

The NRL is hopeful of resuming the competition as early as May 28 and is conducting a feasibility study on a number of potential "bubble locations in NSW and Queensland.

Consideration is being given to a conference system or keeping all of the players in a single location.

"The infection rate when we were playing was around 28 per cent," V'landys said.

"Today it's at 1.8 per cent.

"We don't have to reinvent the world because if the infection rate keeps coming down … there's more chance of a player getting in an accident on the way to the ground than getting coronavirus.

"You have to do a proper risk analysis and put things into perspective, but at the same time make sure there are proper biosecurity measures in place to reduce that risk."