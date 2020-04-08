Coronavirus: NZRL calls off all tournaments and competitions for 2020

The NZRL Premiership will not be going ahead this year.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) has cancelled all representative competitions and tournaments for the rest of the year "for the financial longevity of our game".

It's the latest move by the NZRL in response to the coronavirus pandemic after the Kiwis' test against Tonga was postponed for the foreseeable future, while community and club competitions were postponed until at least May 2.

The national governing body has also ceased all non-essential expenditure and given the uncertain revenue lines for all sports, NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said the representative competitions would have placed too big of a financial burden on the provincial zones.

"We are extremely disappointed that these competitions will not happen in 2020, but unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made for the financial longevity of our game," Peters said in a statement.

"Due to the extensive consequences of this pandemic across the code, we have had to make some significant short term sacrifices in order to see the game thrive long after this virus is contained.

"The impact and influence rugby league has is felt widespread both on and off the field. Although unprecedented, this decision was made fully with the longevity of our game in mind and the important role it plays within our communities."

There is still hope that the community and club competitions will be played this year, with a possible return date to be reviewed in due course.

Once the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the statement said the focus will be on getting the grassroots game operating as quickly as possible.