Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne wants a jury to hear his rape trial

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne appears at Newcastle Court ahead of alleged sexual assault case last year.

Former rugby league star Jarryd Hayne's rape trial - which had been due to start next month - has been postponed because he wants a jury to decide his fate.

in Australia, Newcastle District Court Judge Roy Ellis on Thursday indicated the May 4 trial would have been able to proceed if it was before a judge alone, but Hayne wanted a jury trial.

Judge Ellis said there would not be enough time to organise a jury panel for May 4.

He also suggested the suspension on the use of juries during trials because of the coronavirus crisis would likely be lifted in the coming weeks.

Defence barrister Phillip Boulten SC told the court via video link from Sydney that Hayne's legal team had considered a judge-alone trial "very carefully", but the former NRL player indicated he would prefer a jury trial.

Mr Boulten said the Director of Public Prosecutions would have opposed a judge-alone trial anyway.

Hayne, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault involving a woman in NSW's Hunter Valley.

GETTY IMAGES Jarryd Hayne in action for the Eels against the Roosters in the NRL in 2018.

Judge Ellis agreed to vacate the May 4 trial date and ordered a new trial to begin on November 23.

Prosecutor Wayne Creasey SC said the Crown accepted the new trial date.

Hayne, who was excused from attending court, will not have to appear in person again until November 19 to confirm which judge will preside over the trial.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

Judge Ellis agreed to a defence request to vary Hayne's bail so he no longer has to report to police once a week.

The case will next return to court on July 2 for pre-trial argument over a subpoena.

Hayne is accused of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman on September 30 in 2018 between 8pm and 10pm in Newcastle.

Court documents state Hayne had sex with the woman without her consent and "recklessly inflicted actual bodily harm".

He has been on bail since his arrest and was allowed to travel to Western Australia in July 2019 to attend a six-month missionary course at the Youth With A Mission centre.

The court previously heard Hayne planned to stay in a dormitory-style accommodation near the evangelical Christian centre's training campus.

The aggravated rape charges each carry a maximum 20-year jail term if Hayne is convicted.