Interim NRL chief Andrew Abdo doesn't plan to be a stopgap measure

In seeking to determine whether Andrew Abdo can handle the hotseat that is the NRL chief executive's role better than his predecessor, look no further than their respective performances in courtroom 18C of the Federal Court just a year ago.

Called as witnesses to a legal challenge of the NRL's "no fault" stand-down rule, Abdo and Todd Greenberg, who left the NRL on Monday, were subject to the ultimate grillings in the Phillip St courtroom. Greenberg's reputation for handling curly questions preceded him, but this was the first opportunity to witness Abdo in the face of a blowtorch.

Much to the surprise of those in attendance - journalists, lawyers, former players and other interested onlookers - Abdo gave a better account of himself. Over the course of the four-day hearing, some of those subpoenaed crumbled under the pressure of a relentless cross-examination by a Queen's Counsel.

Even Greenberg, always unflappable in the storm that is a media scrum, had several uncomfortable moments during his six excruciating hours on the stand. Abdo, meanwhile, emerged with his reputation enhanced.

MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES Todd Greenberg's time as head of the NRL is over.

​Abdo can expect plenty more pressure to be applied in his new role. In taking over from Greenberg as the NRL's interim chief executive, he has accepted the toughest role in Australian sport. Several club chief executives - including Brisbane's Paul White, Melbourne's Dave Donaghy, the Rabbitohs' Blake Solly and Canberra's Don Furner - have been mooted as potential long-term successors to Greenberg.

​All of them are capable and have their claims. But make no mistake - Abdo wants to make a go of it. It's his job to lose.

MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys, right, fell out with Todd Greenberg but has a good relationship with Andrew Abdo.

Despite spending almost seven years as the NRL's chief commercial officer, to some in league land Abdo remains an outsider. Born in South Africa, work has taken the accountant around the world, including a stint in Bermuda. However, the father of two - his son plays league and his daughter touch football - now considers himself very much an Australian.

​Abdo declined to be interviewed for this story, but has previously told the Herald he fell in love with rugby league at first sight. It occurred on Good Friday of 2013, when a mate dragged him out to ANZ Stadium for a clash between the Rabbitohs and the Bulldogs. Well before Souths back Bryson Goodwin scored the matchwinner, Abdo was hooked. He may have been late to the party, but he now regards himself as a league man.

That he has ascended to the top job with the backing of Peter V'landys is significant. Previous relationships between the sport's chairs and chief executives have been less cordial. Like V'landys, former ARLC chairman John Grant had his own falling out with Greenberg. Speaking to the Herald in March, when speculation over Greenberg's future began in earnest, Grant offered: "So how should the relationship between the chair and the CEO work?

"They need to have a very good, strong and open relationship, which means they need to have a very transparent relationship.

"You have to take that as given that the chair and the CEO have to work together hand in glove."

When V'landys flew to the United States earlier this year for a series of meetings - with Fox Corp chairman Lachlan Murdoch and tech giants including Facebook, Google and Amazon - he took Abdo rather than Greenberg. As Greenberg was being pushed out of the circle of trust, Abdo was being brought in. As Abdo himself states on his LinkedIn profile: "The formula for success is what you know multiplied by who you know."