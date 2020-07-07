No scrums for SBW and Super League chums as new rules approved post-Covid-19

Sonny Bill Williams won't have to worry about packing in scrums when he restarts the Super League season with the Toronto Wolfpack.

Sonny Bill Williams won't have to pack into a scrum when the Toronto Wolfpack's star second rower resumes the Super League season next month after a raft of rule changes approved by England's Rugby Football League following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rugby league players don't push in scrums anyway, but they won't have to form them in Super League - in a significant departure from the NRL, which still adopts the practice.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) have adopted the NRL's "six-again'' rule, allowing tackle sets to restart for ruck infringements.

The RFL believes the rule changes - in place for the restart of Super League on August 2 - will speed up the game, but also provide health benefits.

Daniel Smith/Getty-Images Scrums, such as this one between the Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, will be banned when England's Super League competition resumes on August 2.

A RFL paper said medical experts had presented strong evidence showing scrapping scrums would "considerably reduce threat of potential exposure to and transmission of Covid-19 between players during matches – and therefore reduce the risk of major disruption to any rearranged fixture list because of positive tests''.

When teams kick out on the full, play will be restarted by a play-the-ball rather than a scrum. The same restart procedure would apply for knock-ons or a "mutual infringement'' (such as the ball hitting the referee or a trainer).

The RFL also believes the "six-again'' rule change would have "health benefits in terms of increasing the speed of play-the-balls, therefore reducing the number of players in each tackle and the amount of time spent in close contact''.

The rule changes will only apply to the RFL's three professional divisions - Super League, Championship and League One.

Ashley Allen/Stuff-co-nz Danny Houghton of Hull FC flicks the ball out of the scrum during a 2018 Super League pre-season game aginst Hull Kingston Rovers.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said in a statement the Covid-19 pandemic had presented all sports with immense challenges.

"We continue to work through these challenges in Rugby League, and our approach throughout has been to consider the interests of all our member clubs, and of the game as a whole. That is why we have been keen to communicate and consult as often as possible – and that consultation has revealed a wide range of opinions.

“After our meeting today, we are confirming some significant changes to the way the game will be played on the field when Rugby League resumes next month – which we believe are important and necessary to prioritise the welfare of players, and the success of the season when it resumes.”

Other changes include insisting that the point of contact for a third defender in an upright tackle must now be above the knee.

The RFL will decide on July 23 whether to restart the Championship and League One competitions, which, like Super League, were suspended in March following the pandemic outbreak.

A survey of 25 Championship and League One clubs had revealed "a majority of clubs in each competition, playing matches behind closed doors is impractical, given the costs and other logistical issues," according to an RFL statement.

"However, the board also noted that a small majority of clubs at both Championship and League 1 level preferred to hold open the possibility of resuming the season given the changing situation regarding the cost of testing and the possibility of playing in front of crowds.

A majority also expressed support for the possibility of a meaningful competition later in the autumn and winter if that was the best available option.