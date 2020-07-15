Baby's arrival a boost as Kiwi rugby league player Mose Masoe recovers from serious spinal injury

Former NRL prop Mose Masoe was in hospital after suffering a serious spinal injury, but now hopes to be able to walk his daughters home from school.

New Zealand rugby league player Mose Masoe says the imminent birth of a baby son is "the light at the end of the tunnel'' for him and his family during his faster than anticipated recovery from a career-ending spinal injury.

Masoe was told he would never play again after being carted off injured from a tackle while playing for English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers in a pre-season friendly against Wakefield in England in January.

The 31-year-old was flat out on his back in hospital for the first six weeks, but later regained feeling in his arms and legs and was released from hospital in April to continue his recovery at home.

He has progressed to the point where he is now able to walk, using crutches.

Ashley Allen/Getty Images Mose Masoe (C) after scoring a try for Hull Kingston Rovers against the Leeds (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Michael Steele/Getty Images Mose Masoe takes the ball up in a 2013 test for Samoa against Papua New Guinea at Hull's Craven Park, where he later played for Hull Kingston Rovers.

Masoe said the arrival of his fourth child - due any day - has been a bright spot.

“That’s been the light at the end of the tunnel for us,” Masoe told Hull Live.

“The silver lining this year has been waiting for him to come. It’s such a good positive for our family.”

Masoe, who grew up in Wellington, is walking around on crutches and uses a specially-installed stairlift to get upstairs, but is rapt with his progress.

“I didn’t really think it was going to come this fast.

“I’m quite happy where I am at the moment. I thought I’d still be in hospital right now so to be home I’m stoked with my recovery.”

But the 1.93m 120kg former Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and St Helens frontrower said he still had some balance issues, "so I need my crutches or I might fall over''.

He told Hull Live: “It’s all to do with spasms. I get spasms in my stomach. From sitting to standing is quite hard. If I can get that going, hopefully the rest of the stuff will come too.”

“They say your spinal cord is like a motorway and my cord is like a one-way street at the moment.’’

Masoe has had plenty of support from the rugby league community and his Hull KR teammates.

Super League resumes in August, and Masoe hopes to be at Hull KR's Craven Park stadium from September to support his teammates, who “have always been there for me’’.

“The first few weeks I probably won’t be able to go in, just because my missus is due to have the baby soon, and we’ll just try to build up his immune system,” he said.

“So for the first month I probably won’t be able to go but after that I’ll try to make as many games as I can.”