NRL players and staff from Sydney hotspots sent for Covid-19 tests

David Nofoaluma is one of the Wests Tigers players who have been sent for Covid-19 tests.

The NRL has instructed clubs to send any players or staff that live in either Campbelltown or Liverpool in southwest Sydney for immediate Covid-19 tests.

Clubs were alerted on Thursday morning and immediately sent any players or staff members inside their "bubble" for tests. All will be kept away from their clubs until results come through but there is no impact on Thursday night's clash between the Roosters and the Raiders, given neither have players from the affected region.

There are believed to be 19 players living in the Liverpool and Campbelltown area who will now require testing every 72 hours if they are set to play one of the three Queensland teams or the Storm, who are currently based on the Sunshine Coast.

The Tigers play the Broncos at Leichardt Oval on Friday night but are now sweating on test results for star winger David Nofoaluma, promising prop Josh Aloiai, development player Zac Cini and coaches Brett Hodgson and Simon Dwyer.

"We're following protocols by sending them straight for testing," Tigers coach Michael Maguire said.

"I'm sure those things will continue to happen over the next period of time.

Matt King/Getty Images Josh Aloiai, right, seen here training with Benji Marshall, is another player who has had to undergo a Covid-19 test on Thursday.

"We understand the world we're living in at the moment and we will be diligent about making sure the game is safe, everyone is safe and when we heard they needed to go do that, they jumped in the car and were straight off for a test.

"We’re very fortunate that the game is up and about - Peter (V’Landys) has done a great job with his team to get the game to where it is.

"It’s giving everyone something on a weekend to watch and enjoy so we’ve got to do everything possible to keep it going."

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club has agreed to allow four more players to come home.

Representatives from the Roosters, Bulldogs and Panthers told the Sydney Morning Herald none of their players had been sent for tests on Thursday.

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Thursday morning spoke about a range of solutions to try to keep the four Queensland-based teams in the Sunshine State for the foreseeable future.

A Queensland hub - which would see the nine NSW clubs move north of the border - had been raised as a possibility earlier this week but is now considered very unlikely.