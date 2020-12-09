How teak-tough Ged Stokes put his body on the line for the rugby league cause

Late Ged Stokes, Ben Stokes’ father, copped tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

They didn't come much tougher than late former Kiwis prop and title-winning coach Ged Stokes, who broke his nose seven times and had a finger amputated to further his rugby league career.

Stokes, who has died from brain cancer, was one of rugby league's great characters.

Martin Hunter/Stuff Ged Stokes (L), pictured talking with All Black selector Peter Thorburn, was a former Kiwis prop and successful rugby league coach.

A carpenter - who once built his own coaching office at Christchurch's Rugby League Park, Stokes, in later life, passed his skills onto inmates as construction supervisor at Christchurch Men's Prison.

The 65-year-old was a passionate league lover, and proud Kiwi, so much so that he revealed to Stuff last year that he had mixed emotions after son Ben played the starring role in England’s dramatic Cricket World Cup final win over the Black Caps.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images English cricketer Ben Stokes (C) is welcomed by his parents Gerard Stokes (R) and Deborah Stokes as he arrives at Christchurch Airport in 2017.

In the throes of Ged's illness, Ben began paying his dad a unique personal tribute - a three-fingered salute to honour his footy-playing father, who had lost a digit to the rugby league cause.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Ben Stokes’ three-fingered salute to his father, Ged, after scoring a test century for England against the West Indies in 2020.

Ged Stokes revealed the mystery behind his missing finger in a 2001 interview with longserving former Press rugby league writer John Coffey.

The injury stemmed from a freakish incident in a representative game in 1982 when Stokes got his finger caught in Wellington and Kiwis prop Kevin Tamati's sock.

"My finger got caught when I tackled him, and he kicked back [to make] a fast play-the-ball. It was nothing intentional, " Stokes said.

"When I looked down my finger was dislocated. So I went to the sideline, and they told me it was so badly disjointed I should go to the hospital and have it done properly.

"I thought to myself `I don't really want to come off for a dislocated finger', so I put it back in myself _ and broke it, " he simultaneously chuckled and grimaced.

"The following week I was going to Workington so couldn't get much treatment done. I spent the year playing over there with it strapped up and having pain-killing injections every week.

"When I came back I had to get my [knee] cartilage trimmed, so I got that done and my finger off at the same time."

Stokes admitted spending a season in England with a finger permanently pointing straight ahead was "cumbersome". Especially when enjoying an after-match pint.

As for his oft-broken nose, Stokes merely shrugged and said: "Everybody gets those sorts of things''.

Craig Simcox Wellington Orcas coach Ged Stokes (R) with captain Thomas Gemmell in 2001.

League lineage

Gerard Stokes was born to play rugby league.

His father, Jim, was a West Coast and Canterbury representative forward.

"The genealogy suggested I play league, or nothing,'' Ged quipped in 2001.

At Christchurch's St Bede's College, Stokes played junior rugby union, but risked his teachers' wrath by continuing his league career.

"At St Bede's, [league] was frowned upon. I was in a good under-15 rugby team but my goal was to make the Schoolboy Kiwis. Playing league for Papanui in the mornings and rugby in the afternoons, with all that training, probably helped me make it.

"I was boarding then. But I was never disciplined for playing rugby league, only for leaving school in te mornings without permission. There was no way I was going to miss out on my rugby league...''

He achieved his Schoolboys Kiwis goal, and also played for the national 17 and 19 years teams.

Stokes made his premier club debut as a teenager and was a Canterbury representative between 1980 and 1982, his golden season. That year, Stokes represented the South Island and was selected for the Kiwis tour of Australia and Papua Guinea under Cec Mountford. He played four games, but found his path to the test team blocked by Kevin Tamati and Mark Broadhurst.

The 1982 season also saw the start of Stokes' association with Cumbria-based English club Workington Town.

The Kiwi front rower spent the 1982-83 season there, but, despite being in the prime of his career, at 26, he was never selected for Canterbury again upon his return.

"I got offside with them,'' he said in 2001. "They asked me to play in a trial the same day I got off the plane from England. I told them I was jet-lagged and said maybe my playing history should be considered. I went to the game, then straight home. There was a meeting of players which I asked to be excused from. They said, OK, but it was raised at the meeting.

"At times you regret things you do in your life and that is one regret I have. I think I played some pretty good football after that and got ignored.''

Stokes won a couple of Canterbury championships with Eastern Suburbs, before returning to Marist-Western Suburbs, where he started his coaching career as a player-coach in 1988, aged 32.

He later won a premiership title as Halswell coach and stepped up to coach the Canterbury Cardinals in the Lion Red Cup between 1994 and 1996.

His coaching stocks soon soared, earning him the job as New Zealand Presidents XIII team coach in 1995. Stokes guided his team to a win over Tonga and a creditable 20-4 loss to the Kiwis.

Stuff Ged Stokes went from playing to coaching rugby league, pictured in 2002 with the Wellington Bartercard Cup team.

Stokes became Canterbury coach in 1997, and coached the New Zealand Nines team in 1998, winning the Oceania Nations Cup. A year later he was appointed New Zealand Residents team coach, leading the team on a tour of Australia.

He steered the Canterbury Bulls to the inaugural Bartercard Cup national league title in 2000, earning him the accolade as Canterbury's best winter sports coach.

A tough taskmaster, Stokes set out his coaching philosophy in his 2001 interview with The Press. "You make rules, and if you start behind them it becomes rampant through the team. Culture is discipline to me, and discipline is culture. Players here work for each other and that is the key to it - not wanting to let each other down.''

By 2001, Stokes was confident enough in his own ability to put his hand up for the Kiwis coaching job. The role went to former Kiwis scrumhalf Gary Freeman, but Stokes signed on as an assistant-coach and selector.

Cumbrian connection

He also became Wellington Orcas coach in 2001, reviving rugby league's fortunes in the capital before taking up a professional coaching contract with Workington Town in 2002 after being head-hunted while coaching New Zealand A on an English tour.

Stokes, his wife, Deb, and 12-year-old son Ben set up home in Cockermouth, a west Cumbrian village once home to English poet William Wordsworth.

He had four years in charge at Workington before being sacked after the club accused him of having an altercation with a Barrow Raiders fan, the son-in-law of a Workington club director.

Stokes was totally exonerated by the Rugby Football League yet was still shown the door by Workington who later paid him $30,000 compensation two days before a scheduled court case.

After a year in league limbo - spent coaching a Cockermouth amateur side - Stokes returned to the pro coaching arena with Workington's bitter Cumbrian rivals, Whitehaven, then a National League One (third tier) side.

He got them into the Championship second tier, and combined his club role with coaching Serbia's national team, but was sacked by the Haven in 2010 after a 13-game losing streak.

That effectively ended Stokes' 22-year coaching career, but not his stint in England. He and Deb stayed on to support Ben in his burgeoning cricket career, enjoying his progress from county cricket with Durham to England's national team.

Ben had represented Cumbria age-group teams at rugby league, but found his natural home on a cricket pitch.

That was no surprise to his dad, who recalled in a 2009 interview with The Press that "Deb and I can remember him running around, still in nappies, with a cricket bat. He was able to straight drive the ball down the hallway without a problem and pull the nappies up as he ran. He just seemed to be a natural."

Return home

A proud parent, Stokes was regularly seen in Christchurch supporting his older son, James, a stalwart Linwood rugby union forward.

The Stokes’ returned to Christchurch in 2013, but continued to travel to watch Ben in full flight at cricketing venues around the world. It was on a trip to South Africa last year that Ged was taken ill, and spent some time in a Johannesburg hospital.

In latter years, Ged Stokes showed as much devotion to his role at Paparua Prison as he had to coaching his rugby league charges. So committed was he that he took off to his day job soon after watching Ben blaze England to the Cricket World title after the nerve-tingling Super Over victory over the Black Caps at Lord's last July.

Ged admitted to mixed emotions at that result.

"I really am disappointed for the Black Caps; it's such a shame someone had to walk away without the trophy,'' he told Stuff.

"Hand on heart, I am overjoyed for Ben and the team, but I am still a New Zealand supporter."

AT A GLANCE

GERARD STOKES

Born: 1955.

PLAYING CAREER

New Zealand Schoolboy Kiwi

New Zealand 17-years

New Zealand 19-years

Canterbury B 1973 (aged 17)

Canterbury 1980-82

South Island 1982

New Zealand 1982

Workington Town 1982-83

Workington Town 1989

COACHING HISTORY

1988-90: Marist-Western Suburbs

1990: New Zealand Marist

1991: Canterbury Emerging Players

1992: CRFL coaching director

1993: Halswell

1994-96: Canterbury Cardinals

1995: New Zealand Presidents XIII

1996: New Zealand XIII in Oceania series

1997-99: Canterbury

1998: New Zealand Nines

1999-2000: New Zealand Residents

2000: Canterbury Bulls

2000: Canterbury Winter Coach of the Year

2001-03: Wellington Orcas

2001-02: Kiwis assistant-coach

2003: New Zealand A coach

2003-07: Workington Town RLFC (England)

2008-10: Whitehaven RLFC (England)

2008-10: Serbia.