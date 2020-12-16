Jarryd Hayne trial: Former NRL star to have retrial on sex assault charges

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne faced trial in Newcastle Local Court but the jury were unable to reach a verdict.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The content in this court report may disturb some readers.

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne will face a retrial in Sydney next year accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home in Newcastle, New South Wales, two years ago.

Hayne, 32, faced a two-week trial in Newcastle District Court on two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, after he allegedly assaulted the 26-year-old woman at her home in Fletcher on Newcastle's western outskirts.

The footballer was accused of assaulting the woman with his hands and mouth on September 30, 2018 – the night of the NRL grand final – leaving her bleeding noticeably from the genitals. He pleaded not guilty.

Peter Lorimer/Getty Images Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne leaves Newcastle Local Court after one of his court appearances.

A jury of eight men and four women was discharged earlier this month after they were unable to reach a verdict in the case.

At the time Hayne said he was "disappointed" but "I told the truth, and we’ll do it all again".

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Brian Costello confirmed in court that the matter will proceed to a retrial.

Costello said the trial, once again with a two-week estimate, could have been held in Newcastle in "late 2021" or likely 2022, however if the trial was moved to Sydney it would be given a date in the first half of 2021.

Hayne's solicitor applied to have the case moved to Sydney.

Judge Tim Gartelmann SC set the case down for a retrial in Sydney on March 8, 2021, with a readiness hearing on January 29.

Costello said the prosecution witnesses will be available for the "much more expeditious" trial date.

Michael Dodge/Getty Images Jarryd Hayne last played in the NRL for the Parramatta Eels during the 2018 season.

Judge Gartelmann said the Newcastle court diary has been impacted by Covid-19 and if the case had stayed in Newcastle it would have been given a date of "late, as in very late, 2021" with "a good prospect it might tip into being the following year".

"On the motion of the accused, unopposed by the Crown, I order a change of venue to the Sydney District Court," Judge Gartelmann said.

"The accused's bail is to continue."

The matter will return to court in January.