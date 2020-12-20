Young Aucklander Geronimo Doyle scores pro rugby league contract in England

Geronimo Doyle of the Counties Stingrays makes a run in the 2018 national provincial premiership grand final against the Akarana Falcons.

A talented Aucklander has proved there is still a pathway to professional rugby league from the New Zealand domestic game by signing for an English second-tier club.

Geronimo Doyle, who played for the Otahuhu Leopards in the Fox Memorial Premiership and for the Counties representative team, has joined the Swinton Lions for the 2021 English Championship season.

The versatile 23-year-old, who can play centre, wing and fullback, is from a proud Otahuhu club which produced Kiwis captains Roy Christian, Mark Graham, Hugh McGahan and Ruben Wiki and Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Doyle was a New Zealand Residents representative in 2019.

READ MORE:

* 'I heard bikies were after me': New Warrior Addin Fonua-Blake shoots down wild rumours

* 'Sir Steve or Mr Hansen?' The phone call that got former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen to NRL club

* Phil Gould an early contender for NRL buy of the year by the NZ Warriors



“I’m really excited to be joining Swinton Lions for the 2021 season,'' Doyle told the Greater Manchester-based club's website.

“I’ve heard a lot about the club’s strong tradition and history in the sport.

“I’ve also heard about the team’s loyal supporters, and I can’t wait to meet the entire Lions family.

Dave Mackay / Phototek.nz/Stuff The Otahuhu Leopards' Geronimo Doyle puts on a step in a Fox Memorial club game in Auckland.

“The Lions have remained busy throughout Covid and have been building towards the new season, and I hope my addition to the squad will assist in taking the team forward.”

Swinton coach Stuart Littler said: “We are delighted to have been able to secure Geronimo’s signature after competing with other Championship clubs to get this deal done.

“Geronimo trained with us as a guest pre-Covid and he looked very accomplished within our set-up.

“He is certainly an exciting talent, and he is someone who I feel can add real value to our squad and substantially increase competition for places.

Littler, a former Super League player and Irish international who will coach Ireland at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, said Doyle could "cover a whole host of positions in the backs, and he tells me he is really excited by the potential and future we can offer.

He predicted the young Kiwi had "all the attributes to become a firm crowd favourite.”

In their heyday, the Swinton Lions won six English championship titles. The last of their three Challenge Cup final victories came 92 years ago, in 1928.

They share the Heywood Road stadium with English rugby union premiership club Sale.