Super League club Salford linked to ex-Kiwis Elijah Taylor and Danny Levi

Former Kiwis international Elijah Taylor has left Wests Tigers and has been linked to an English Super League club.

Taylor, a former Warriors stalwart who played 11 tests for the Kiwis, is looking for a new club after leaving Wests Tigers.

England's League Express newspaper reported the 30-year-old forward from Hawera is the Salford Red Devils' "top priority as they look to bolster their pack ahead of the 2021 campaign''.

Salford, based in Greater Manchester, finished seventh in Super League this year and were beaten Challenge Cup finalists, a year after losing the 2019 Super League grand final.

Former Warriors and Kiwis players Krisnan Inu and Tui Lolohea are on Salford’s books.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Elijah Taylor of the Tigers evades the tackle of Gareth Widdop of the Dragons IN 2019.

Taylor, a specialist loose forward who can play in the second row or at hooker, has made 186 NRL appearances since the first of his 67 appearance for the Warriors in 2011.

He followed Ivan Cleary to Penrith in 2014, playing 39 times for the Panthers before a 76-game stint with Wests Tigers.

League Express wrote: "Taylor had fielded offers from Super League clubs earlier this year, though it appeared at the time he was due to stay in the NRL, having made 11 appearances for the Wests Tigers this season.

"His position has now changed, and Salford have wasted little time trying to lure him to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Taylor was the starting loose forward for the Kiwis in their 2013 Rugby League World Cup final defeat to Australia.

He scored a try in his last test appearance, a 74-6 win over Scotland in a 2017 World Cup pool game in Christchurch.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Danny Levi (L) is a Samoan international after earlier playing for the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, Sydney's Daily Telegraph recently reported that Salford had made "an appealing offer'' to hooker Levi, who has played test football for the Kiwis and Samoa.

Levi joined Manly in 2020 after five years with the Newcastle Knights, but was released by the Sea Eagles at the end of the season.

The Daily Telegraph report said the 25-year-old "has not finalised his future but it is anticipated he will join the Red Devils''.

The Warriors have a vacancy for a hooker with Karl Lawton likely to miss the 2021 season after rupturing an Achilles tendon in pre-season training.

But there is no chance of Levi filling that void. Warriors chief executive Cameron George said on Monday that the club had filled all the spots on their 30-man roster.