Raiders coach Ricky Stuart in hot water with NRL after loss to Warriors

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had a dig at the Warriors and refused to answer any questions.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is reportedly under investigation for alleged abuse of a referee in their controversial NRL loss to the Warriors.

The Daily Telegraph reported Stuart was shocked after being informed of the investigation after the complaint, which was included in the official ground manager’s report.

Canberra squandered a 25-6 halftime lead to lose 34-31 to the Warriors on Saturday. The Raiders lost three players with injuries early in the game and also had Curtis Scott continuing on with suspected broken ribs.

A firey Stuart didn’t speak to media following the game after taking exception to the refereeing in the game, which included a forward pass leading to a Warriors try.

READ MORE:

* Coach Nathan Brown admits Warriors may have been 'a touch lucky' with missed call in Canberra comeback

* Ricky Stuart takes swipe at Warriors, refuses to answer questions in press conference

* 'Just like rugby union': Raiders coach sprays referee for stop-start Warriors game



The Telegraph reported Stuart dropped the ‘F bomb’ in abuse of Kiwi referee Henry Perenara from the sideline, which he denied.

Stuart booted a chair on the sidelines at the end of the game and when he came into a press conference that lasted just 90 seconds, he said he’d only done so to avoid being fined.

He chose not to speak to the media, taking exception to the refereeing of the game, which included a controversial forward pass that led to a crucial Warriors' try in the 59th minute to Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is in hot water with the NRL after his side’s second half meltdown to the Warriors.

Stuart admitted he was venting his frustration on the sidelines, along with the other Raiders home fans, but claimed he did not direct abuse at any individual, including Perenara.

“I didn’t go anywhere near him or say anything to him,” Stuart told the publication.

“Like 13 and a half thousand other people I was singing out and venting my frustration, but it was not directed at any individual.”

He had a dig at the Warriors and refused to answer any questions in what was supposed to be a post-match press conference after the loss.

“I’ve only come in here because it’s my job, I respect the fact that you (media) have got a job and I’ve got $20,000 hanging over my head,” Stuart said.

“If I don’t turn up here tonight I get fined. If all the money was going to the Ricky Stuart Foundation, I’d tell you the truth today, because then I’d get fined and know the money is going to the best cause I know of.”

The NRL match review committee is checking video and audio footage from the sideline before determining if a breach notice will be issued.