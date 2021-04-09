Ex-Kiwi Sam McKendry quit the NRL for truck driving due to injuries, his latest comeback has hit a familiar snag

Sam McKendry retired from the NRL to take up truck driving after consecutive serious knee injuries.

Big Sam McKendry didn't know whether to laugh or cry when he made a comeback to rugby league last weekend.

The former Kiwi test and Penrith prop decided to retire at just 30 two years ago after suffering major knee injuries in consecutive seasons.

But after some time away from the game, McKendry decided on a comeback with St Mary's in the Ron Massey Cup – and things didn't go to plan.

Sandra Mu/Getty Images If it wasn't for regular injuries, Sam McKendry would have played much more than his eight tests for the Kiwis.

"I was a bit worried about the knee but it felt fine when I got out there," McKendry, now 32, said.

READ MORE:

* Ben Murdoch-Masila the X-factor as Warriors look to fill void left by Addin Fonua-Blake's injury

* NRL bans Parramatta Eels fan from all games in Australia and New Zealand for Easter Monday crowd fight

* Trans-Tasman bubble: former Warrior Adam Blair urges club to remain in Australia for 2021season

* Warriors examining hit-and-run missions to New Zealand for NRL games

* New recruit Kane Evans ready to prove he's a 'good investment' for depleted Warriors

* Reece Walsh's early Warriors move in doubt after player swap reportedly collapses



"But after five minutes I did my hamstring and had to hobble off.

"I've never done a hamstring before in my life – I couldn't believe it – but it's not too serious.

WARRIORS.KIWI Warriors coach on star prop Addin Fonua-Blake's knee injury.

"I should be back in a couple of weeks and I'll try climbing the mountain again."

Now working as a truck driver, McKendry decided to play with his mates at St Mary's – a local Penrith club – and is determined to see out the year.

"It's obviously not as intense as grade football but still pretty serious and still a good chance of getting hurt – as I proved last weekend.

"But it was great to be back out there again and I can't wait for my next run with the boys."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.