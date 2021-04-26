NRL: Kiwis coach Michael Maguire could be sacked by Wests Tigers - report

Tigers coach Michael Maguire, pictured speaking to club officials earlier in the season, is under pressure after a poor start to the NRL season.

Michael Maguire is under pressure to save his job at the Wests Tigers with club powerbrokers weighing up whether to sack the coach.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday evening that Tigers officials were planning to hold a series of crisis meetings over the next 48 hours. However, those plans have been put on ice given the blowback.

Fed-up officials want answers after the Tigers’ finals hopes were all but extinguished in Sunday’s humiliating Anzac Day demolition at the hands of Manly at Bankwest Stadium.

The club is now trying to decide whether Maguire will continue at the helm or if they would be better parachuting a coach like John Morris or Shane Flanagan into the hotseat after their sixth loss from seven games to open the season.

The club is publicly backing Maguire, although chairman Lee Hagipantelis refused to guarantee his future. Some figures at the Tigers are reluctant to part ways with Maguire - partly to avoid the embarrassment of axing a fifth coach in nine years.

Matt King/Getty Images The Tigers line up for an Anzac Day ceremony prior to their round seven defeat to Manly.

There’s a feeling inside the club that the Tigers have a better and more balanced roster than they did in 2020, but are going backwards at a rate of knots. One of the questions set to be asked in the coming days is why perceived improvements in the roster aren’t being met with improvements in performance.

The Sydney Morning Herald can reveal Maguire has a clause in his recently inked two-year extension that will allow the club to part ways with him without much of a financial impact on the club. It’s understood there is a cap on a potential pay-out should the Tigers terminate Maguire’s deal.

Sunday’s loss saw the current crop of Tigers become the worst defensive team in the club’s history through seven rounds, not to mention the worst in the NRL for points conceded this year.

Screengrab/Nine WWOS Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire kicks over a chair during an impassioned halftime speech during a 2020 loss to the Warriors.

The Tigers have gone from ninth in Maguire’s first year in charge to 11th last year. They are now equal last with Brisbane and the Bulldogs after seven rounds.

“Contrary to a media report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Wests Tigers can vehemently deny there are crisis meetings being held at the club,” the club said in a statement on Sunday night.

“Whilst disappointed with recent results, all at Wests Tigers remain firmly united and committed to producing a strong and competitive season together, and ready to get back to work tomorrow in preparation for Round 8.”

Maguire, 47, coached South Sydney from 2012 to 2017, and has been the Kiwis’ coach since 2018.