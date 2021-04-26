NRL: Kiwi Jahrome Hughes 'had spiders on him' in starring role in Storm's Warriors rout

The Storm's Kiwi star Jahrome Hughes makes a break against the Warriors in a man of the match display which included four try assists.

Kiwis star Jahrome Hughes’ coach claimed the Storm halfback was so slippery he had “spiders on him’’ while headlines blared that Hughes had made the Warriors’ “failed $2.5 million poaching raid hurt even more’’.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said Hughes was “our best player quite easily actually’’ as the Storm thumped an under-strength Warriors 42-20 in the annual Anzac Day clash in Melbourne on Saturday night.

"That first half hour, he had spiders on him.

"His kicking game was good, his defence was really good, and he has been a real key for us this year."

Warriors carved up by Storm to lose 10th straight game against Storm.

Melbourne’s Herald Sun match report drew attention to the Warriors’ unsuccessful bid earlier this year to lure Wellington-born Hughes home to New Zealand on a lucrative three-year deal.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Jahrome Hughes of the Storm is awarded the Spirit of Anzac medal for the best player in the Anzac Day clash with the Warriors.

The Warriors – struggling for quality halves – reportedly dangled an offer worth $2.5 million.

But the 26-year-old – who joined the Storm in 2017 – turned it down, opting to re-sign for the premiers.

Hughes, in winning the Spirit of Anzac medal as best on ground – showed Warriors fans what they will be missing with his best display of the 2021 season.

“The star Kiwi made the failed poaching raid hurt even more for New Zealand by dismantling the Warriors and setting up a 42-20 win,” Nick Smart wrote in The Herald Sun. “In front of 20,320 fans, Hughes was dazzling and bamboozled the hapless Warriors with four try assists in the first half.’’

Hughes made his NRL debut as an 18-year-old for the Titans in 2013, but played just one game on the Gold Coast – where he had moved as a schoolboy – before being released.

Three years elapsed before his next NRL outing, a single appearance for the Cowboys in 2016.

Hughes joined the Storm as a specialist fullback, deputising initially for Queensland and Australia star Billy Slater.

He made a try-scoring Kiwis debut off the bench in 2019 – the year he began to consolidate himself as a Storm regular.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images A smiling Jahrome Hughes has thrived since his positional switch to scrumhalf for the Melbourne Storm.

Hughes moved to scrumhalf in the latter stages of the 2019 season, and wore the No 7 jumper in the Storm’s 26-20 win in the 2020 NRL grand final.

Bellamy said on NRL.com that Hughes had thrived since his positional switch.

"When he first started in that position [scrumhalf] he was probably pushed a little by us and probably lacked a bit of confidence," Bellamy noted.

"His big improvement has come from getting more and more confident and confident in himself in what he can do.

"I think he doubted what he could do early in his career at halfback, but now he seems to find a way of getting things done.

"He is a lot more braver to test his skills right now and when he does that he can go to another level."

Hughes has three Kiwis caps – all off the interchange bench – but is likely to be a strong contender for the starting scrumhalf jumper at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.