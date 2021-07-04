Kiwi Kenny Edwards faces Super League ban for alleged 'Hopoate' incident

The Huddersfield Giants' New Zealand forward Kenny Edwards (R) has been charged with a contrary behaviour charge in Super League (file photo).

New Zealand-born Huddersfield Giants forward Kenny Edwards could cop Super League’s highest sanction after being placed on report for allegedly sticking a finger up ex-Kiwis prop Sam Kasiano’s backside.

England's Rugby Football League has charged Edwards with a Grade F ‘other contrary behaviour’ offence after Huddersfield’s 50-12 loss to Super League leaders Catalans Dragons last Thursday (Friday NZ time).

English and Australian news sites reported that the 31-year-old former NRL player had allegedly put a finger up the backside of Kasiano, a Catalans interchange frontrower.

The incident was headlined in Australia as "doing a Hopoate’’, in reference to Manly Sea Eagles player John Hopoate, who was banned for 12 weeks in 2001 for a similar act.

Edwards could face an eight-week suspension if found guilty at a disciplinary tribunal this week.

Catalans player Joel Tompkins was banned for eight weeks for the same offence last year.

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images Former Kiwis prop Sam Kasiano (L) plays for the Catalans Dragons in Super League. (File photo).

Levin-born Edwards was playing against his former club.

He had two seasons with the Catalans Dragons, starring in their 2018 Challenge Cup win at Wembley, after being cut in his sixth NRL season with the Parramatta Eels for off-field issues.

Edwards was also issued with a caution for dangerous conduct in last Thursday's Catalans game, while Kasiano and Dragons teammate Gil Dudson face potential one-match bans for dangerous conduct charges.

Catalans had three players – incuding Dudson - sinbinned in the second half.

Super League officials have taken a tough line on 'other contrary behaviour' offences involving attacks on another player's person.

St Helen's and England wing Tommy Makinson was sidelined for five games in 2020 for grabbing and holding on to Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts' genitals.

Edwards’ charge comes a week after he played for the Combined Nations All Stars in a 26-24 win over England in a game aimed at preparing the national team for the Rugby League World Cup.