NRL: Jack de Belin the latest Dragons player fined over house party hosted by team-mate

Jack de Belin of the Dragons during their round 13 NRL match against the Brisbane Broncos.

Jack de Belin is the latest Dragons NRL player to be fined by New South Wales Police for attending a house party hosted by teammate Paul Vaughan.

De Belin, who is only four games into his NRL comeback after the director of public prosecutions dropped sexual assault charges against the former State of Origin forward, was hit with a A$1000 penalty for breaching public health orders.

“Following inquiries, another 30-year-old man was identified today (Monday 5 July 2021), as being at the home; he has now been issued with a $1000 PIN for breaching a stay at home direction,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Twelve of de Belin’s St George Illawarra teammates were fined on Sunday and interviewed by the NRL integrity unit over the gathering at the Shellharbour house, which was broken up when neighbours made a noise complaint on Saturday night. A number of players fled on foot.

That was 24 hours after the Dragons pipped the New Zealand Warriors 19-18 in golden point extra time.

The players included Vaughan, Zac Lomax, Corey Norman, Kaide Ellis, Blake Lawrie, Jack Bird, Daniel Alvaro, Gerard Beale, Matt Dufty, Josh Kerr and Tyrell Fuimaono. They have been banned from training until further notice.

The only one fined believed not to be a Dragons player is Vaughan’s wife, Elle.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Paul Vaughan of the Dragons is in hot water after hosting a party for team-mates amid Covid-19 restrictions.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo promised severe sanctions for Vaughan and teammates who “have let the entire competition down”.

The Sydney Morning Herald was told by sources familiar with the situation on Sunday that no State of Origin representatives – the Dragons had Tariq Sims, Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough play in game two – were at the party.

All NRL players are under level-four biosecurity restrictions to keep the competition alive during Sydney’s Covid outbreak, which largely prevents them from leaving their homes unless playing or training. They are not allowed to have any visitors at their homes.

“There’s an ongoing investigation and we’re putting all our resources into the bottom of what happened and then we’re going to deal with it quickly and fairly,” Abdo said on Sunday.

“It’s disappointing because there are so many people working incredibly hard to keep the competition going and it’s a privilege to be able to do that and not a right. We’ve made promises to the community and we’ve made promises to state governments. We’ve got very strict protocols and it’s important everyone adheres to that.”