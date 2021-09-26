'I've probably got CTE, I fit the criteria for that:' Ex-NRL star on concussion battles

James McManus of the Newcastle Knights runs the ball against the Warriors in 2015, his final season before repeated head injuries ended his NRL career.

It’s the one question that James McManus struggles to answer.

He considers his footballing career – the finals appearances, the State of Origin games for NSW, the breakout 2013 season in which he was the game’s equal top try-scorer, the fact that all 166 of his first-grade games were for the one club, his beloved Newcastle Knights – as living the dream, and being paid handsomely to do so.

And then he weighs up the cost of that career when a spate of concussions ended it prematurely: the post-concussion syndrome; the frontal-lobe damage; the fact that he is likely living with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE); that the private ordeal that his life has become as a result of the associated symptoms began being played out publicly following his decision to take landmark legal action against his former club, a matter than only last week, according to the NRL, “has been resolved in the Knights’ favour.”

The $1 million question is this: was it all worth it? If you could go back in time, knowing what you know now, would you go back and do it all again?

Ashley Feder/Getty Images Former Newcastle Knights wing James McManus poses with his family before a Newcastle game in 2016.

“I can’t really comment on that without having a think about that – it’s a good question,” McManus says.

“Hindsight is a funny thing. Having given so much to the game, you expect to be looked after a little bit better.

“They are lauding a victory, but I’m broken. And there’s a lot of us out there that are broken.

“And obviously they must know that, I guess ... I’m not after any sympathy, maybe just a bit of understanding.”

These are McManus’ first public comments since February 2017, when The Sun-Herald broke the news that he had become the first Australian sportsperson to launch legal action against a club over its handling of concussions. At the time, McManus insisted it was never his intention to become a trailblazer, despite the interest his historic claim was always going to generate.

The confidential nature of the settlement prevents McManus from commenting on the court case, but he agreed to speak publicly again in the hope his story could prompt former players “suffering in silence” to seek the help they require.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images James McManus of the Knights is tackled by the Roosters defence in 2014.

“I’ve spoken to players who are struggling,” McManus says. “I think it’s great that over the past five years all sports in Australia are taking it a lot more seriously.

“If anything [positive] has come out of it, there has been a microscope put on it, the risks are better communicated. There is so much at stake.”

A court document, filed on behalf of McManus, paints a stark picture of his life after football. There is a string of disabilities too long to list: cognitive impairment, memory loss, severe depression, anxiety, lethargy, sleep disturbance, reduced capacity to engage in a marital relationship, reduced inhibition, impulsiveness, verbal outbursts and sensitivity to light.

The document states that, based on the testing McManus has undertaken, his life expectancy is estimated at 53.22 years. He is now 35.

“All the stuff that came out about my health, that is true,” he says. “That is where I’m at.

“I’ve probably got CTE. I fit the criteria for that.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s not one of those things where I just sit back and I’m going to be OK. I have to really work. I’ve got to challenge my brain, take medication, stay as healthy as I can, monitor things, help my wife and my kids through it as well.

“I don’t care, I’m not unhappy [with the court outcome]. I won’t sit here and dwell on this for the rest of my life, I’ve got too much at stake.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images James McManus of the Newcastle Knights dives for the try line to score against the Manly Sea Eagles din 2012.

Newcastle has been a huge part of McManus’ life. He finished his career, albeit prematurely, as a one-club man and even briefly held an off-field role after retirement. While his legal action has strained some of the relationships with his former colleagues, the Scotland-born three-quarter bears no grudges.

“I still love the club; I played my whole life there; I gave them everything,” he says.

“I always want the club to do well. It is what it is. Being bitter and resentful isn’t going to get me anywhere. It’s not going to help me, it’s not good for the treatment for what I’ve got.

“Sitting in that mindset isn’t good for me.

“[Rugby league] is not something I’m washing myself of or anything like that.”

The court case was another stressor at a time when McManus is still learning how to live with his condition. However, he is adamant that positives have come from a trying period.

“I’ve got a better understanding of what is wrong with me and how to best manage it,” says McManus, who works in a marketing and business development role as often as his health allows.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Knights wing James McManus makes a break against the Titans.

“I’d like to think the players are better aware of how things are. Going through this process has highlighted some things and led us down paths to better treatment and resources to manage things better.

“It’s putting things in place to function as best I can, so that I’m not a creature to my family.

“When you go into the common symptoms of someone with probable CTE diagnosis it’s not fun.

“In saying that, we feel we’re in a pretty good spot of management. It’s been a lot of trial and error, a lot of work, but we feel like we’re in a pretty good spot of managing things as a family.

“I work as much as I can. I’m not setting the world on fire, but I’m doing as much as I can.

“That’s what I’ve got to do to be healthy. I can’t just fade out into nothing, I’ve got to keep challenging my brain.

“I have a hugely supportive network of family and friends; my wife is just a saint. Without that, it would be a struggle, but I’m fortunate we have that. We know what it is, we know what’s wrong with me and we know how to manage it.

“We have plans to go forward. We need to get on with mending and getting the best life we can.”