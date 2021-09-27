NRL grand final: Panthers' Kiwis prop James Fisher-Harris in knee injury scare

The Penrith Panthers upset the Melbourne Storm and will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the final.

This story was first published on Nine’s Wide World of Sports and is republished with permission.

The Panthers are sweating on the fitness of front-rowers James Fisher-Harris, Tevita Pangai Jr and Moses Leota as they zero in on Sunday's NRL grand final against the Rabbitohs.

Penrith were without Leota for their 10-6 preliminary final win over Melbourne on Saturday, before Fisher-Harris and Pangai Jr joined the club's injury list during the Panthers' lightning-quick and brutal grand final qualifier clash with the Storm.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Kiwis prop James Fisher-Harris is nursing a knee injury ahead of the Panthers' NRL grand final clash with the Rabbitohs. (File photo).

As Leota battles a calf injury during the lead-up to the decider, Kiwis prop Fisher-Harris and Pangai Jr are dealing with knee injuries.

Bench hooker Mitch Kenny is also under an injury cloud, having suffered an ankle injury during the Panthers' semi-final and missing the preliminary final.

READ MORE:

* NRL conversion blunder 'simply unacceptable', but will it decide grand final referee?'

* 'I've probably got CTE, I fit the criteria for that:' Ex-NRL star on concussion battles

* Penrith Panthers stun Melbourne Storm to make National Rugby League grand final

* NRL: Penrith Panthers enforcer Tevita Pangai jnr owes form turnaround to 'big brother' Quade Cooper



Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo was asked about the camp's fitness on Nine's NRL Sunday Footy Show.

"They all did medicals this morning. We've had a few hobbling around every week, so you sort of wait until tomorrow to figure out what's going on," Yeo said.

"To me it looked like a medial [for Pangai Jr], Moses another one and then 'Fish' not quite sure either.

"We've had injuries pretty much since Origin to be fair. We've dealt with it really well.

"It's obviously been a little bit different to last season. Last year it seemed like it was smooth sailing right throughout the year, whereas we've had to face a little bit more adversity with that kind of stuff this year.

"Whatever happens we'll name 17 players that I'm sure are able to do the job on the weekend."

This story was first published on Nine’s Wide World of Sports and is republished with permission.