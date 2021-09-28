NRL: Three Kiwi forwards named in Team of the Year at Dally M awards
Penrith Panthers grand finalist prop James Fisher-Harris has begun a big week by joining fellow Kiwis Brandon Smith and Isaiah Papali’i in the NRL Team of the Year.
The Kiwis trio was named in the all-star lineup at the annual Dally M awards on Monday night.
Fisher-Harris, who is battling a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s grand final against South Sydney, was named at prop for a second successive year, confirming the 25-year-old Northlander’s status as the game’s leading frontrower.
Smith, 25, crowned a superb season for the Melbourne Storm with his anointment as the NRL’s top hooker, a role traditionally filled by his former Melbourne mentor Cameron Smith, who retired this year.
The Kiwi rake’s effort was all the more memorable because he had to hold off a challenge from last year’s NRL rookie of the year Harry Grant to clinch Melbourne’s No 9 jumper. Grant was also on the shortlist for Team of the Year.
Storm supremo Craig Bellamy – named coach of the year – started Smith in the big games with Grant on the bench, and moved the Kiwi into a small forward role when Grant took the field to give Melbourne dual dummy half options.
Papali'i - the man the Warriors tried to turn into a middle forward - has been named in the Team of the Year second row after a dream first season at the Parramatta Eels.
His selection vindicates his decision to take a reported $200,000 pay cut and leave the Warriors - his hometown club - for the Eels.
The Warriors saw Papali'i as a loose forward, playing in the middle, whereas the dual Samoa and New Zealand international saw his future in the second row.
Papali'i , 23, was an instant hit at Parramatta, initially as a bench forward in the first two games before starting 18 consecutive games on the edge and then filling in as a frontrower during an injury crisis and playing in the finals series as an impact player.
Fisher-Harris, Smith and Papali’i were all named in the NRL fans’ Team of the Year in August, alongside a fourth Kiwi, Roosters centre Joey Manu, who was overlooked for the Dally M Team of the Year with Penrith’s Matt Burton and Melbourne’s Justin Olam nailing the centre berths.
The Panthers have five players in the Team of the Year – Fisher-Harris, star halfback Nathan Cleary, second rower Viliame Kikau, lock Isaah Yeo and boom wing Brian To’o.
Fellow finalists South Sydney had only one player named, five-eighth Cody Walker.
Smith was joined by Storm clubmate Olam while Papali’i was the Eels’ sole representative.
NRL DALLY M TEAM OF THE YEAR
Fullback – Tom Trbojevic (Manly)
Wings: Brian To’o (Penrith), Reuben Garrick (Manly)
Centres - Matt Burton (Penrith), Justin Olam (Melbourne)
Five-eighth - Cody Walker (South Sydney)
Halfback - Nathan Cleary (Penrith)
Props - Payne Haas (Brisbane), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith)
Hooker - Brandon Smith (Melbourne)
Second Row - Viliame Kikau (Penrith), Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta)
Lock - Isaah Yeo (Penrith)
Individual Awards
Rookie of the Year - Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)
Captain of the Year - James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)
Coach of the Year - Craig Bellamy (Melbourne)
Dally M Player of the Year - Tom Trbojevic (Manly)