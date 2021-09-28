NRL: Three Kiwi forwards named in Team of the Year at Dally M awards

James Fisher-Harris of the Panthers and his partner Natalie Apikotoa, along with their 6-week-old baby, attend the NRL 2021 Dally M Awards ahead of Fisher-Harris' naming in the Team of the Year for a second consecutive season.

Penrith Panthers grand finalist prop James Fisher-Harris has begun a big week by joining fellow Kiwis Brandon Smith and Isaiah Papali’i in the NRL Team of the Year.

The Kiwis trio was named in the all-star lineup at the annual Dally M awards on Monday night.

Fisher-Harris, who is battling a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s grand final against South Sydney, was named at prop for a second successive year, confirming the 25-year-old Northlander’s status as the game’s leading frontrower.

Smith, 25, crowned a superb season for the Melbourne Storm with his anointment as the NRL’s top hooker, a role traditionally filled by his former Melbourne mentor Cameron Smith, who retired this year.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images An injured Brandon Smith (C) watches from the bench as the Melbourne Storm lose the NRL preliminary final to the Penrith Panthers. Smith was named at hooker in the NRL Team of the Year.

The Kiwi rake’s effort was all the more memorable because he had to hold off a challenge from last year’s NRL rookie of the year Harry Grant to clinch Melbourne’s No 9 jumper. Grant was also on the shortlist for Team of the Year.

Storm supremo Craig Bellamy – named coach of the year – started Smith in the big games with Grant on the bench, and moved the Kiwi into a small forward role when Grant took the field to give Melbourne dual dummy half options.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Brandon Smith is yet to decide his Melbourne Storm future, but fellow hooker Harry Grant wants him to stay.

Papali'i - the man the Warriors tried to turn into a middle forward - has been named in the Team of the Year second row after a dream first season at the Parramatta Eels.

His selection vindicates his decision to take a reported $200,000 pay cut and leave the Warriors - his hometown club - for the Eels.

The Warriors saw Papali'i as a loose forward, playing in the middle, whereas the dual Samoa and New Zealand international saw his future in the second row.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Former Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i has been named in the NRL Team of the Year after an outstanding first season for the Parramatta Eels.

Papali'i , 23, was an instant hit at Parramatta, initially as a bench forward in the first two games before starting 18 consecutive games on the edge and then filling in as a frontrower during an injury crisis and playing in the finals series as an impact player.

Fisher-Harris, Smith and Papali’i were all named in the NRL fans’ Team of the Year in August, alongside a fourth Kiwi, Roosters centre Joey Manu, who was overlooked for the Dally M Team of the Year with Penrith’s Matt Burton and Melbourne’s Justin Olam nailing the centre berths.

The Panthers have five players in the Team of the Year – Fisher-Harris, star halfback Nathan Cleary, second rower Viliame Kikau, lock Isaah Yeo and boom wing Brian To’o.

Fellow finalists South Sydney had only one player named, five-eighth Cody Walker.

Smith was joined by Storm clubmate Olam while Papali’i was the Eels’ sole representative.

NRL DALLY M TEAM OF THE YEAR

Fullback – Tom Trbojevic (Manly)

Wings: Brian To’o (Penrith), Reuben Garrick (Manly)

Centres - Matt Burton (Penrith), Justin Olam (Melbourne)

Five-eighth - Cody Walker (South Sydney)

Halfback - Nathan Cleary (Penrith)

Props - Payne Haas (Brisbane), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith)

Hooker - Brandon Smith (Melbourne)

Second Row - Viliame Kikau (Penrith), Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta)

Lock - Isaah Yeo (Penrith)

Individual Awards

Rookie of the Year - Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

Captain of the Year - James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Coach of the Year - Craig Bellamy (Melbourne)

Dally M Player of the Year - Tom Trbojevic (Manly)