NRL: Paul Gallen and Phil Gould warn NRL stars to 'be wary of company' after scandals

Rugby league identity Phil Gould has warned players to be wary of the company they keep after some off-season scandals.

Paul Gallen and Phil Gould have both urged NRL players to be more wary of their company after the emergence of rugby league’s latest scandal.

The two league greats' call came after the NRL was made aware of a video on social media that allegedly shows Melbourne Stom players in a room where there is a white substance on a table.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas told Nine's 100% Footy that the NRL would speak to players on Tuesday before proceeding with any further action.

While Gallen said players had to take responsibility for their actions, he also criticised the company they held themselves in off the field, particularly during the off-season.

"You've got to be very careful who you surround yourself with," he told 100% Footy.

"That's the biggest issue: who these guys are with is the biggest issue - it's not them. It's not themselves, it's not their families, it's not their teammates, it's who they're with.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty-Images Sharks captain Paul Gallen hugs his son Cody after the final game of his NRL career in 2019.

"You've got to take responsibility for your own actions, but that bloke who took the photo and sent it out, if he had've sat there and said, 'What you guys are doing is wrong, you're professional athletes, don't do it', and they had said, 'Get nicked', and then he would've done it, I would've said you've got to cop it. But he's taken a photo trying to get them into trouble.

"I've said it over and over - they can't put themselves in that situation. It's their fault and they've got to take responsibility for it, I'm not saying they don't, but [with] who they surround themselves with, they've got to be more careful.

"Whether it's the captain or the club, the welfare officer at the club, someone at the club has to tell these guys: be very careful who you surround yourself with, because it's always the other people around them that are getting them in trouble, not themselves."

Gallen's point was echoed by Gould, who said that "people are out to get" professional athletes.

"I say two things to players: one, you sign a contract saying you won't do it and two, you'll get away with it a thousand times, some will never ever get caught, until it's your face in the newspaper and your face in the news and it becomes very, very real," he said.

"Why take that risk? You've got a whole life after football to do whatever you like. You can go back into the society and do what you want, but while you're a professional footballer, understand that there are people that are out to get you."

