Brandon Smith, Cameron Munster to be interviewed by NRL over white powder footage

Cameron Munster, left, and Brandon Smith in a room with what appears to be white powder after their season ended on Saturday.

The NRL Integrity Unit is expected to interview Melbourne Storm pair Cameron Munster and Brandon Smith over a video of them partying in a hotel with what appears to be a white substance on a table.

A day after a tearful Warriors rookie fullback Reece Walsh confessed to using cocaine after being arrested by police on the Gold Coast over the weekend, mobile phone footage emerged appearing to show the Storm pair in a room, with .

Melbourne’s season ended at the weekend after they were beaten by Penrith.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy, who was crowned coach of the year at the Dally Ms on Monday night, said he was aware of the incident but yet to speak with the pair.

READ MORE:

* Melbourne Storm players caught in potential scandal with 'white substance on table'

* Warriors NRL rookie of the year Reece Walsh admits cocaine possession after Gold Coast arrest

* Warriors star recruit Addin Fonua-Blake returns for Melbourne Storm match as new signing unveiled



“It’s in front the Integrity Unit so we will see what happens from there,” Bellamy said.

“It hurts everybody. I don’t know the full details yet. I don’t want to be saying something if it’s not right.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Brandon Smith was forced to watch most of last weekend's preliminary final against the Panthers from the sidelines after failing a HIA.

Storm football manager Frank Ponissi and chairman Matt Tripp declined to comment when contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald earlier in the night.

Smith’s agent, Stan Martin told Stuff he was unable to comment as the situation was being looked into by the NRL’s integrity unit, while the Storm released a statement on Tuesday.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Brandon Smith attended the Dally M Awards with his mother on Monday night.

“Melbourne Storm is aware of a video provided to the NRL Integrity Unit yesterday,” the statement said.

“The club and players involved are cooperating with the NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

“As the matter is currently under investigation, the club is not in a position to comment further until this process has been completed.”

The NRL confirmed it was aware of the video and the NRL Integrity Unit would speak with the pair on Tuesday.

The manager of one of the players who appears to be in the video told the Sydney Morning Herald his client had been partying since the loss to Penrith, but he had only learned of the video footage himself earlier on Monday and was yet to speak with the player.

SUPPLIED Warriors star Reece Walsh admits to cocaine possession

There appears to be up to half a dozen men in the room, including one player seated in front of the table and another without his shirt on in the background. Smith and Munster do not appear to realise they are being filmed.

The headlines were the last thing the game needed after the Walsh incident and ahead of the Dally M Awards on Monday night.

Eight Storm players, including Smith and Munster, attended the event in Brisbane.

Coming after Walsh’s tearful confession on Sunday, questions will be asked about whether the NRL has a drug problem.

Walsh admitted to having a small bag of cocaine on him when searched by Queensland police officers after being arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Gold Coast. Walsh had earlier been issued a move-on order by police just after midnight, before being spotted again by officers around 1am.

Walsh fronted an extraordinary press conference on Sunday afternoon alongside Warriors chief executive Cameron George and his manager, Nash Dawson, owning up to his mistake. He made a short statement in which he admitted to being found in possession of an illegal drug, before breaking down in tears.

“I had some [cocaine] during the night,” Walsh said. “No one else is involved in this. It’s solely on me. I’m putting my hand up. I should never have done it. It’s a mistake I made and I’m aware of that. I’m really remorseful. I’m sorry to the sponsors, the fans, the Warriors.”

Additional reporting by Stuff sports reporters