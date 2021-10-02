Benji Marshall not talking about his own last dance, but savouring another NRL grand final

When Wests Tigers won the NRL grand final in 2005, Benji Marshall was one of the key figures in the build up to it. Sixteen years later he’s again in the spotlight.

But the 36-year-old Marshall is a very different to the one that played in the 30-16 win over the Cowboys all those years ago, as he’s transformed himself into the elder statesman of the NRL.

His role at the Rabbitohs this year is as the 14th man, to come on during games, mix things up, use his experience and guide his team towards a victory.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Benji Marshall wants to play on again next season, if an NRL club will pick him up.

He’s no longer the defining factor in whether the team he’s playing for wins or loses, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still produce moments of magic and it’s been yet another superb season for him.

The Whakatāne-born born Marshall was one of the most in demand Rabbitohs players by the media in the lead up for the grand final, not just because his coach Wayne Bennett falsely stated it would be his final NRL game, but because it’s such a captivating story to see him still out there, 18 years after making his debut.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Benji Marshall is proud at how he's been able to evolve his game over the years.

Marshall’s longevity is down to his willingness to adapt his game, to not play the same way he did when he was a teenager, but bring in other elements.

“One of the things people don’t talk about when it comes to me is resilience,” Marshall said.

“I had five shoulder reconstructions at a young age, I’ve missed like 70 games through injury throughout my career.

“So to be able to bounce back from that is one of the things I’m most proud of. To play 19 years in this competition is something that’s special as well.

Gregg Porteous/News Ltd Benji Marshall led Wests Tigers to a Premiership in 2005 and he's had to wait 16 years to get back there again.

“In terms of my game, I’ve had to change my body shape to try to not get so injured, especially with the shoulders and I’ve probably had to change my game as I’ve got older, to play a lot smarter and not so flashy and instinctive.

“I’ve really enjoyed the evolution of what I’ve had to do, because every year, when you’re playing you have to learn new tricks and try to have something to improve on and be better and I think that’s helped me keep going.”

Marshall says he’s keen to play on next season, even if it’s not at the Rabbitohs. But if this is the end, it’s been a remarkable last five years for him.

He was unwanted by the Dragons at the end of the 2016 season and contemplated retirement then, before Wayne Bennett invited him to the Broncos.

It was a similar situation last year, when the Tigers told him they didn’t want him back. He called Bennett to see if he was interested in signing him and after consulting senior Rabbitohs players, Bennett gave him a contract.

“I knew within myself I still had something to offer and Wayne knew I had something to offer,” Marshall said.

“But it wasn’t just Wayne, it was the backing of the senior players when he asked them and the backing of the club to go through with that and actually bring me here.

“To still be playing and have this opportunity to win another Premiership is pretty special.”

The relationship between Marshall and Bennett has been a close one, they wouldn’t have been together at two clubs if that wasn’t the case. But while Marshall says he’s evolved as a player over the years, he says things have remained the same with Bennett.

“I don’t think he’s changed too much within his principles of coaching,” Marshall said.

“If anything, he’s realised the generation is different and he’s had to get to know his players a lot better and try to find ways to get the best out of them.

“He’s still a grumpy old man to you guys (the media), but he’s actually a really friendly, caring guy who loves to have jokes with the boys on the back of the bus, playing country music that we all have to listen to.

“But we put up with it because it’s Wayne and he’s the coach and picks the team, so he can play whatever he wants!”

Grand finals can do funny things to players. Some rise to the occasion, others get overawed and it’s usually the younger players who fall into the latter category and they’ll play out the final in their heads all week.

But for an old timer like Marshall, that won’t be an issue.

“It’s easy for me, I’m probably the most loose here in terms of having a good time,” he said.

“I think you’ve got to break it up and when it’s time to train, switch on, but when it’s not, get away from it and enjoy your time with your family up here. Have a laugh with the boys, play some cards.

“You don’t want to play the game too early, you can drain a lot of emotional energy. We’re really lucky we’ve got Wayne as a coach, he’s done this a few times and his messages around experience have been invaluable for us.”

