NRL: Billy Slater urges clubs to sign Benji Marshall for a 20th top grade season

Benji Marshall is set to decide if he will play on next year after 19 seasons in the NRL.

This story was originally published on Nine Wide World of Sports and is republished with permission.

Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater believes Benji Marshall is still "very valuable" and should consider playing on if the desire remains.

Marshall was one of the best recruits of the season, going on to play 22 games for the Rabbitohs, including Sunday night's grand final after he was let go by the Wests Tigers last year.

Sky Sport The Penrith Panthers held out the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a gripping grand final for their first NRL crown since 1991.

The 36-year-old found life this season as a super-sub coming off the interchange in the No.14 jersey, but also started on seven occasions when injuries and Origin duties impacted South Sydney's squad.

Should Marshall, who is now out of contract, declare his availability for next season, Slater said teams should consider picking up the phone immediately.

NRL Photos/via Photosport South Sydney's Benji Marshall leaves pitch after the grand final defeat to the Penrith Panthers.

"He's still got plenty to give. I said at the start of the year, he's going to give more away from what we see," Slater told 2GB's Wide World of Sports' radio.

"What he gives the young Blake Taaffes and these young players coming through - he's showing them professionalism, he's showing them a work ethic, he's showing them experience.

"He's very valuable. If he wants to go around, there are many clubs that would benefit from having Benji Marshall in their system.

"To have someone of the class of Benji Marshall and what he's done in his career, and being willing to play any position... If he's willing to play, I'd be picking up the phone and saying 'hey Benji, come to my club'."

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Benji Marshall at Souths’ pre-grand final training session.

After the grand final loss to the Panthers, Marshall said he needs time to "process" what his next chapter will be.

"Everyone wants to know what I'm doing but we'll just get through the next few days and then I'll assess it maybe on Wednesday or Thursday," Marshall said.

"We'll see, it's hard to process after that sort of year. I'll see what the options are, celebrate the season we've had with the boys."

