It's 'bye, bye Benji', but Thomas Leuluai plays on as last of the World Cup winning Kiwis

And then there was one.

As Benji Marshall exited the NRL after 19 glory years, his World Cup winning teammate Thomas Leuluai signed on for a 20th year of first grade rugby league with the Wigan Warriors as he closes in on 500 first-class games.

Leuluai – 36, like Marshall – is now the last of the Kiwis' historic 2008 World Cup winning team still playing professionally. He played hooker in the 34-20 grand final win over Australia.

The former New Zealand Warrior – promised a place on Wigan’s coaching staff when he retires - felt he had unfinished business after a severe hamstring tear cut his season short in 2021 in his first year as club captain.

Thomas Leuluai inspires Wigan to the 2018 Super League grand final.

Thomas Leuluai (L) and Benji Marshall (C) with Simon Mannering during a Four Nations test with the Kiwis in 2010. Marshall has just played his last NRL game but Leuluai will play on for Wigan in 2022.

“The main thing is not being selfish and thinking about my own career – it’s more about if I am capable of adding something to the team and I feel like I still am. I still have that hunger and desire to play,’’ Leuluai told the club’s website.

“It was a tough injury in August; I’ve worked hard on the recovery, and I’m probably ahead of schedule. That recovery has given me the confidence that I can come back and play another season. I feel really fresh at the moment.

“For me, it’s about making sure I get my body right and add to the team next year. The main thing is I’m still enjoying it and I can’t wait to play on for another year at this great club.”

Leuluai, equally at home at hooker or in the halves, made his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2003 – the same year as Marshall’s bow with the Wests Tigers.

Wigan Warriors' Kiwi star Thomas Leuluai with coach Adrian Lam and the League Leaders Shield in 2020.

He has played 478 pro games (40 caps for the Kiwis, two games for the Exiles, 85 NRL appearances for the Warriors and 351 Super League matches for London Broncos, Harlequins and Wigan).

Leuluai has played 315 times across two stints with Wigan and won seven major honours with Wigan, including the World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup once, Super League twice and League Leaders’ Shield three times.

He became the fourth Kiwi to captain Wigan after Cec Mountford in the immediate post-war period, Graeme West in the 1980s and Dean Bell in the early 1990s.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said Leuluai’s re-signing showed “legends go out on their own term’’.

“There was no way one of the most decorated players in the modern era was going to let a hamstring injury finish his career.

“Since that day in August, he has worked tirelessly to prove that he has got the physical and mental desire to go around again.

“I know that he is respected by our club and every other Super League outfit, and everyone should be happy to see him play on for one more year.”

Thomas Leuluai of the Kiwis in action during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match in his last season in the test arena.

Leuluai – whose father, James, was a brilliant Kiwis back in the 1980s – has long been regarded as coaching material.

His former Wigan and New Zealand Warriors teammate Sam Tomkins – winner of Super League’s Man of Steel player of the year award with the Catalans Dragons in 2021 – said in August: “Tommy Leuluai could be coach of the year next year if he got a team, I truly believe that.

“He is smart, watches games, talks about the defence you are playing against. Tommy will dissect everything.”