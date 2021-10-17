Otago celebrate first rugby league win over Canterbury in Christchurch for 92 years

Otago Whalers players celebrate their win over the Canterbury Bulls, the first time since 1929 that Otago had beaten a full-strength Canterbury rugby league team in Christchurch.

An ecstatic Otago Whalers have celebrated their first win over a first-string Canterbury rugby league team in Christchurch for 92 years.

Dave Reedy’s Otago side triumphed 36-28 at Christchurch's Nga Puna Wai Stadium on Sunday, but had the heartbreak of losing the South Island premiership title on points differential to the Canterbury Bulls.

Both sides ended the four-team series with two wins and a loss, but the Bulls had a +88 points differential to the Whalers’ 55.

That did not temper their delight at beating Canterbury for the first time in Christchurch since 1929.

Martin Hunter/photosport Jake Fowler (C) of the Otago Whalers shows his delight at scoring.

Rugby league statistician Carey Clements, a former Otago Rugby League secretary, confirmed Sunday's encounter was the first time Otago had played a full-strength Canterbury team since 1971 when the red-and-blacks – bolstered by Kiwis internationals – won 84-5.

The Whalers had 17 heroes at Nga Puna Wai, but none more so than captain Ricki Allan, a John McGlashan College teacher who does double duty as Otago Rugby League president.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling for us, to be honest,’' Allan told Sky Sports after the final whistle. “We knew, coming up here, that it was going to be a step-up, the Bulls are a tough side. It was never going to be easy.

“We’re pretty happy with that, but we've been toiling away for a few years now so it might not be as big a surprise to us as it is to everybody else.’’

But he said the players were "pretty excited’’ and “for a lot of the new guys, it's a massive win.’’

Allan - who captained New Zealand Universities last year – said the aim was to use it as “a stepping stone. It’s not the end of the race, we are on a journey here, if we keep making progress, we’ll be happy.’’

Martin Hunter/photosport Jake Fowler crashes over the Canterbury Bulls' try-line.

He said the Whalers were “an eclectic mix – we’ve got students, we've got builders, we’ve got fathers, we’ve got teachers, like myself. We come from different walks of life, but we all share that passion for rugby league, and we’re all doing it for each other. We’re here to build, and we’ll just continue to grow.

“Some of these boys have come a long way in a short space of time. They’re basically union boys making the switch, but they’re loving rugby league and that’s what we want to promote.’’

Reedy’s tactics were perfectly executed by Otago halves Cam Todd and Mackenzie Haugh, whose pinpoint kicking in the windy conditions kept Canterbury under pressure. A 40:20 kick by Haugh – hailed by the commentators as “more like a 40:10’’ – was particularly critical at a time in the second half when the Bulls were staging a revival. It ultimately led to a try to BJ Tofaeono, which pushed Otago’s lead out to 14 points.

Allan and fellow prop had big games in the Whalers pack where Jake Fowler and red-haired back rower Thomas McKenzie also impressed.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Eteru Ropeti is congratulated after scoring Otago's second try.

Hooker Sione Tonga Nau marked his Whalers debut with two tries from dummy half darts.

Otago scored four first-half tries to lead 18-12 at the break, with Canterbury striking back just before the interval with a try to Charlie Charlie.

Skilful young co-captain Sincere Harraway sparked a Canterbury comeback, dotting down in the second spell. Tries to the seasoned Will Tafua and Phillip Nati gave the Bulls a glimmer of hope, but the Whalers held out.

Canterbury's Ketesemane Pouli crossed near fulltime, but the try was disallowed for offside.

Otago could have celebrated a South Island Premiership title but for an earlier 28-18 loss to the Southland Rams.

AT A GLANCE

Otago Whalers 36 (Sione Tonga Nau 2, Tama Apineru, Eteru Ropeti, Jake Fowler, Thomas McKenzie, BJ Tofaeono tries; Mackenzie Haugh 4 goals) Canterbury Bulls 28 (Joseph So’onalole, Charlie Charlie, Sincere Harraway, Will Tafua, Phillip Nati tries; Toi Sepuloni 4 goals). HT: 18-12.