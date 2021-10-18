NRL: Former Warriors prop Leeson Ah Mau retires after 13 first grade seasons

Leeson Ah Mau, pictured in one of his final games for the Warriors, is retiring after 13 seasons in the NRL.

Former Kiwis prop Leeson Ah Mau – released by the Warriors earlier this year - has decided to retire from rugby league.

While his Warriors teammate David Fusitu’a is striking out for a new life with Super League club Leeds, Ah Mau has decided to hang up his boots after 13 NRL seasons.

The 31-year-old confirmed his decision late last week.

Ah Mau, who also played test football for Samoa, was allowed to return to Auckland from the Warriors’ Australian base in July for family reasons.

Now, he has “finished footy’’ and is “putting my family first’’.

STUFF Cameron George explains Warriors plans for 2022.

READ MORE:

* Ex-Kiwis international Junior Sa'u switches codes at 34 for rugby deal in United States

* David Fusitu'a leaving Warriors to join Leeds in Super League

* Otago celebrate first rugby league win over Canterbury in Christchurch for 92 years

* Kiwis plans uncertain in preparing for next year's Rugby League World Cup



Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Leeson Ah Mau in his first season back with the Warriors in 2019.

“I really enjoyed my time in the game with the Warriors, Cowboys and Dragons as well as the Kiwis and Samoa,’’ said Ah Mau, who scored seven tries in 223 first grade games.

“I want to thank all the teams, the teammates I’ve had and also the coaches and staff. Now I’m looking forward to spending time with my family.”

Ah Mau, who attended Mangere’s De La Salle College, played in the Bartercard Cup national competition before joining the Warriors, making his NRL debut in 2009 at 19.

After two appearances for his hometown club, he had two seasons in Townsville with the Cowboys.

His most productive NRL spell came during a seven-season stint with the Dragons, where he made 145 appearances and was the club’s player of the year in 2015.

Ah Mau came home in 2019 to rejoin the Warriors on a three-year deal.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leeson Ah Mau on the charge for the Kiwis against Australia in 2018.

He played 24 games in 2019, but a pectoral injury restricted him to two games in 2020.

Ah Mau played in the Warriors’ first 18 games – mainly off the interchange bench – in 2021 before his decision to return home.

He told NRL.com in July that his commitment to family was his main reason.

"I couldn't keep lying to the kids," he said. "I'd be telling them I was coming home, but I didn't know when and my four-year-old is pretty sharp, she'd be into to me, saying I wasn't keeping my promise. She was pretty over me at that point.’’

While Ah Mau was told earlier this year that the Warriors would not be renewing his contract, he said in July that he was definitely not planning to retire.

He has since changed his mind.

Ashley Feder/Getty Images Leeson Ah Mau of the Warriors looks on during a clash with the Melbourne Storm in Gosford in June.

The 1.85m 111kg frontrower played 25 tests, 16 for Samoa between 2013 and 2017, and nine for New Zealand in 2018 and 2019.

Warriors head coach said Ah Mau’s greatest quality was “his consistency in his performance and effort’’.

“He never played a bad game and could always be relied on. As a club we wish him all the best in his retirement and whatever the future holds for him.”