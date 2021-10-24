England league men 'have to be better' to beat Kiwis or Kangaroos after France test win

Four first-half tries set up England's 30-10 win after withstanding France's second half comeback.

Captain John Bateman and wing Tommy Makinson both bagged two tries as England beat France 30-10 in a men's rugby league international in Perpignan.

The game – at Catalans Dragons’ Stade Gilbert Brutus home ground – was played on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), the date initially set down for England’s 2021 Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa.

Will Palmer/SWpix/Photosport Tommy Makinson dots down one of his two tries in England's 30-10 win over France in a men's rugby league test.

But the World Cup has been postponed to 2022, leaving England to fill the void with a one-off test against a France side weakened by injuries.

Shaun Wane’s England side raced out to a 20-0 halftime lead after tries to Liam Farrell, Catalans Dragons wing Tom Davies, Makinson and Bateman.

Will Palmer/SWpix/Photosport France's Benjamin Jullien seeks to secure the ball as England's Zak Hardaker dives in.

They buttoned off, however, in the second spell as France staged a fightback.

Corentin Le Cam dummied deftly to cross for the Tricolores and Justin Sangare also dotted down.

France had two tries disallowed, but England clinched victory with second touchdowns to Bateman and Makinson either side of Sangare’s score.

Wane was pleased to bank his first win as England coach – after a mid-year loss to a Combined Nations selection – but admitted his side still had a way to go to close the gap on the Kangaroos and Kiwis.

"We will need to improve for games against New Zealand and Australia,’’ he told the BBC.

“I thought there were some good individual performances, but I will always look to try and improve us.”

England fielded eight new caps.

Meanwhile, captain Emily Rudge scored a try in each half England’s women’s team eased past France 40-4 in Perpignan.

It was Rudge’s record 24th test cap for England.

Teammate and fellow try-scorer Jodie Cunningham told reporters later that Rudge, 29, was an inspirational leader. "Breaking the record for England appearances is special, and it's brilliant that she marked it with two more tries."

AT A GLANCE

France v England rugby league internationals in Perpignan

Men

England 30 (Tommy Makinson 2, John Bateman 2, Liam Farrell, Tom Davies tries; Jordan Abdull 3 goals) France 10 (Corentin Le Cam, Justin Sangare tries; Mark Kheirallah goal). HT: 20-0.

Women

England 40 (Emily Rudge 2, Amy Hardcastle, Paige Travis, Jodie Cunningham, Tara Jones, Caitlin Beevers tries; Tara-Jane Stanley 5, Beth Stott goals) France 4 (Melanie Bianchini try). HT: 16-0.