Former Warriors assistant coach Rohan Smith gets plum Super League job

Rohan Smith, pictured in 2014 as the Warriors' reserve grade team coach, has been appointed head coach of the Leeds Rhinos Super League club.

Former Warriors reserve grade coach Rohan Smith has scored a new role as head coach at English Super League club Leeds Rhinos.

The 40-year-old son of former Kiwis and Warriors technical adviser Brian Smith will join Leeds from Brisbane Broncos feeder club Norths Devils, who he led to the Queensland Cup title last year.

Smith – appointed immediately on a three-and-a-half year deal – will find himself coaching against his uncle, Tony Smith, who is in the final year of his contract as Hull Kingston Rovers head coach.

Rohan Smith’s pathway to professional rugby league began in 2003 as a 21-year-old video analyst and junior elite coach at the Warriors, straight out of the University of Wollongong where he completed a degree in exercise science and nutrition.

1 NEWS Once the excitement of returning to home soil fades away, the Kiwi NRL club faces plenty of challenges.

READ MORE:

* No chance of All Blacks switch for Kalyn Ponga for five years after new NRL deal sealed

* Former Kiwis star Te Maire Martin makes NRL return for Brisbane Broncos after brain bleed

* Warriors sign suspended NRL bad boy Mitchell Barnett on three-year deal

* No apology to Warriors or fans from NRL's Graham Annesley following controversial loss to Roosters



Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Rohan Smith (L) with interviewer Stacey Morrison and Warriors legend Stacey Jones at the NRL club's awards evening in 2014.

He was also a video analyst for the Kiwis under head coach Daniel Anderson in 2003 and 2004.

He left the Warriors for a three-year stint as a NRL assistant coach and National Youth Competition (NYC) head coach with the Newcastle Knights where father Brian was head coach.

Smith also had three years as an assistant with the Sydney Roosters’ NRL side and was Tonga’s head coach in 2009.

In 2013, he coached the Penrith Panthers to a NYC grand final win over the Warriors before returning to Auckland in 2014 as the Warriors’ reserve grade coach. Smith led them to fifth place in the New South Wales Cup regular season standings and a semifinal place in the playoffs.

But he left the next season for an assistant-coach role at the Gold Coast Titans where he stayed until getting his first Super League head coaching job with the Bradford Bulls in 2016.

Bradford’s financial problems meant Smith’s stay lasted just nine months before he returned to Australia to become Norths Devils head coach in 2017 in the Queensland Cup, widely regarded the third-strongest rugby league competition in the world behind the NRL and Super League.

Smith said he was “excited about the opportunity’’ at Leeds and was “really looking forward to getting back to the UK”.

“The opportunity to be a head coach in Super League is something I have always aspired to do and especially with a club with such a rich history in the game and a proud tradition of developing talent through their academy.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Brian Smith, as Warriors general manager of football, with head coach Stephen Kearney in 2018.

Smith is from a family steeped in rugby league. His father Brian coached the Illawarra Steelers, St George Dragons, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters in the NRL and three Super League clubs and was a technical adviser to the Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup squad in 2017 and the Warriors’ general manager of football in 2018-19.

Former England and Great Britain forward Jon Wilkins, now a Sky Sports pundit, has claimed Rohan Smith was still “really a novice’’ head coach, although he had a “lot of experience in the background’’ at 10 or 12 clubs that would stand him in good stead.

Leeds’ owner and chief executive Gary Hetherington, however, felt the Rhinos had got “one of the most exciting young coaches in the game at present’’. He noted Smith is three years older than his uncle Tony when he became head coach of the Rhinos back in 2003”.

Tony Smith led Leeds to two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge victory.

His departure from Hull KR – announced on the same day as Rohan Smith’s appointment at Leeds – has already sparked speculation he could join his nephew at the Rhinos in some capacity next year.