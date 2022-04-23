Te Maire Martin makes stunning NRL return two years after a brain bleed forced him to retire

Te Maire Martin of the Broncos is wrapped up by the Bulldogs in his first NRL game for 1092 days since a brain bleed.

Former Kiwis back Te Maire Martin has declared himself “pretty happy’’ with his NRL comeback after three years on the sidelines following a brain bleed.

Martin - forced to retire at 24 two years ago after suffering bleeding on the brain after an April 2019 game - starred in the Brisbane Broncos 34-14 win over the Bulldogs in Brisbane on Friday night.

The 26-year-old played the full 80 minutes at fullback, making 147m off 15 runs and pulling off eight tackles without missing one in his first game in the NRL for 1092 days.

Martin, who effected six tackle breaks and looked safe under the high ball, had an emotional interview afterwards with Nine rugby league anaylst Johnathan Thurston, his former teammate at the North Queensland Cowboys.

Thurston hugged the four-test Kiwi and said: "I know what you've been through to get back here - congratulations and I wish you all the best in the future brother."

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Te Maire Martin of the Broncos takes on the defence.

Martin told Nine his NRL return was “tough’’.

"I knew I just had to try and run the footy, push up wherever I could and everything else would happen from there.

"My timings a bit [off] but you kind of expect that when you've been out of the game for a couple of years.

"But I'm pretty happy with the second-half performance that the boys put in and I'm glad to have been a part of it."

Martin played his part as the Broncos fought back from a 14-6 deficit to run in five unanswered tries in the final 25 minutes.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Te Maire Martin (R) challenges Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr near the tryline.

He told Nine his spell on the sideline - which included club rugby and rugby league stints back home in the King Country - made him “appreciate everything a lot more’’.

"I suppose you don't appreciate as much until it's gone and it was really gone for me and got the small opportunity to come up here with the Broncs and I've just taken it with two hands and am really soaking it in because if anyone knows how fast it can be gone it's me."