Six former Kiwis named in Combined Nations rugby league squad to prepare for England game

Shaun Kenny-Dowall, pictured playing for the Kiwis against Australia in 2015, is in the Combined Nations All Stars squad to face England.

British rugby league great Ellery Hanley has named Shaun Kenny-Dowall and five other former Kiwis test internationals in his Combined Nations representative squad to prepare for a match against England.

Kenny-Dowall – the Hull Kingston Rovers centre and captain who earned 21 New Zealand caps between 2007 and 2016 – is joined by Huddersfield hooker Danny Levi, Catalans Dragons prop Sam Kasiano, Leeds backrower Zane Tetevano , Hull FC second row Manu Ma’u and Huddersfield utility back Tui Lolohea, who have all worn the Kiwis jumper.

ENGLAND RUGBY LEAGUE. Mose Masoe, a New Zealand rugby league player with a spinal injury, was honoured during the 2021 game between England and a Combined Nations All Stars team.

Hanley – one of the greatest players in English rugby league history – has been named to coach the Combined Nations All Stars comprising players from Super League.

His initial 29-man squad also includes former NSW State of Origin and Australia scrumhalf Mitchell Pearce, who is playing for Catalans after NRL service for the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights.

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images Catalans Dragons' Kiwi prop Sam Kasiano was named in the 2021 Super League Dream Team.

Hanley has picked nine players with Samoan heritage and six of Tongan extraction.

Only six players from each Super League club can be involved in the game at Warrington on June 18 hence Hanley has not been able to call on St Helens stars such as former Warriors and Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell.

George Wood/Getty Images The Combined Nations All Stars rugby league team with the trophy after beating England in 2021.

The Combined Nations All Stars – a side featuring Super League players from the Pacific Islands, New Zealand and Australia – have pledged to raise funds for the Tonga tsunami appeal in a match against England.

They will wear special, commemorative jerseys, which will be sold with the proceedings going to the Tonga relief fund set up after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano and tsunami on January 15.

In last year’s game against England, the Combined Nations All Stars raised funds for former Kiwi rugby league player Mose Masoe, whose Super League career was ended by a serious spinal injury.

The provisional squad includes former Warriors Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity), Chris Satae, and Ligi Sao (Hull FC) and Carlos Tuimavave (Wakefield Trinity).

Hanley has also named some players who starred in the Combined Nations All Stars’ 26-24 win over England in 2021, including two-try former NRL wing Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), former Dragons and Sharks NRL forward Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos) and New Zealand-born ex-Eels second rower Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers).

He has also been able to call up English players not named in England coach Shaun Wane’s squad, notably mercurial Hull FC fullback Jake Connor.

“’I’ve spoken to every one of these players personally because I think that’s the way to do things correctly, and I have been overwhelmed and so impressed by the way they have responded,’’ Hanley said.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Former Kiwis hooker Danny Levi, pictured in Broncos colours last year, is in the Combined Nations All Stars squad drawn from foreign players in England’s Super League.

“It was important for me to talk through the values and qualities I am expecting from them, and the message I got back from them was that they are ready to go – and so proud to have the chance to be involved.”

The England game also offers some of Hanley’s squad the opportunity to impress for call-ups to Pacific Island and European squads for the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

AT A GLANCE

Alex Livesey/Getty Images The Combined Nations All Stars’ New Zealand forward Kenny Edwards , in action for the Huddersfield Giants last year, is now playing on loan at the Castleford Tigers.

The Combined Nations All Stars squad

Jake Connor (Hull FC, Trinidad), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers, New Zealand), Jai Field (Wigan Warriors, Australia), David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity, Tonga), Ben Garcia (Catalans Dragons, France), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity, Scotland/Germany), Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons, Samoa), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR, New Zealand), Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils, Samoa), Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons, Tonga), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants, Samoa), Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants, Samoa), Kane Linnett (Hull KR, Scotland), Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity, Samoa), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants, Tonga), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC, Fiji), Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers, Australia), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos, Papua New Guinea), Peter Mata’utia (Warrington Wolves, Samoa), Manu Ma’u (Hull FC, Tonga), Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons, Australia), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos, Australia), Ligi Sao (Hull FC, Samoa), Chris Satae (Hull FC, Tonga), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils, Samoa), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity, Tonga), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos, Cook Islands / New Zealand), Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC, Samoa),Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants, Australia).