NRL: Sharks' Will Kennedy faces three-match ban for 'coathanger' tackle on Warriors' Reece Walsh

Sharks fullback Will Kennedy – sent off for a high shot on Warriors star Reece Walsh – could be banned for up to three games while teammate Jesse Ramien is also set for a long spell on the sideline.

Kennedy was shown the red card in the 16th minute on Sunday for an old-fashioned ‘coathanger’ tackle on Walsh, catching the Warriors fullback around the neck in a reckless reflex action.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Will Kennedy of the Sharks tackles Reece Walsh of the Warriors high. Kennedy could be banned for up to three weeks.

Ramien was sinbinned for 10 minutes in the second half for a high tackle on Warriors backrower Euan Aitken.

Despite being down to 11 men for a spell, the Sharks still thumped the woeful Warriors 29-10.

But Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon is set to lose both miscreants for a significant stretch.

The NRL’s match committee decided on Monday to charge Kennedy and Ramien with grade three high tackle-careless offences.

Kennedy could be out for two to three matches, while Ramien could be sidelined for three to four games, NRL.com reported.

Australian rugby league great Laurie Daley claimed on Monday that Ramien’s tackle was “probably a worse offence than Will Kennedy’s’' and he should have been sent off.

“I actually think the Sharks should have been down to 11 men,” Daley said on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast.

“I think the referee thought in the back of his mind ‘jeez I don’t know if I can send another player off.’

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Jesse Ramien of the Sharks scored against the Warriors but was also sinbinned and is now set to be suspended.

“But he made direct contact with his shoulder, for me that was a headhigh, it was worse than Will Kennedy’s and I thought they should have been down to 11.”

Daley said while the Warriors “were that bad that the Sharks would have still won’’, the referee “got it wrong’’.

Two other NRL players have been charged with high, careless tackles.

Roosters forward Lindsay Collins could cop a one-to-two-week ban and Tom Gilbert (Cowboys) may get off with a $1800 to $2500 fine.

Saints forward Toby Rudolf was also cited for a crusher tackle, but he can escape a ban if he pleads guilty and pays a fine of between $1500 and $2000.