Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes apologetic over Penrith Panthers video taunt that came back to bite him

A contrite Jahrome Hughes insists he would never intentionally disrespect a rival or region after being outed by the Panthers as the main offender in a video that allegedly mocked the Mt Druitt roots of certain Penrith players.

Penrith centre Stephen Crichton told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Tuesday that it was Hughes who played the starring part in a video filmed during the Storm’s 2020 premiership celebrations. That same footage was later used by Penrith as inspiration for their preliminary final victory over Melbourne last year.

As the two premiership heavyweights get set to meet in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night, Crichton and Brian To’o told the Herald that Storm halfback Hughes – not Brandon Smith – was the chief antagonist.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Kiwis Halfback Jahrome Hughes, pictured playing for the Storm, has apologised over the video that allegedly mocked the Mt Druitt roots of some Penrith players.

And they confirmed Ciraldo, who had saved the original clip – published as an Instagram story and no longer available for public viewing – reminded the players in the days before the preliminary final: “You need to protect where you come from.”

“There was a short video,” Crichton told the Herald on Tuesday. “They were doing the [hand] signals and doing the dance.

“The boys didn’t want to use it as hate, where we came out and try to force things and give penalties away ... [but] ‘Ciro’ [Ciraldo] said, ‘You need to protect where you come from’.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Panthers’ stars Brian To'o and Stephen Crichton, who grew up in Mt Druitt, too offence to Hughes’ video.

“We play hard because not many people from Mt Druitt get into this position like us. When you see videos like that, they can’t stick up for themselves, but those of us on the field can. We played for the area and our families and it was good we could come away with the win.

“It was mainly Jahrome Hughes, he was on the drink, like most of the first-grade boys after you win a grand final. We did the exact same thing when we won a grand final. But it was a bit of motivation for us heading into that prelim.”

To’o, another proud Mt Druitt product, added: “I remember seeing [the footage], there were no words to explain. We took it on the chin.”

To’o spoke to Hughes after the preliminary final, and said they were professional enough to keep any bad blood on the field.

The pint-sized winger said the rivalry was fast becoming one of the best in the NRL. Only the Wests Tigers go close to rivalling the Storm when it comes to teams who despise the premiers the most.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Jahrome Hughes played a massive part in the Storm’s 2020 NRL premiership victory.

During the preliminary final, Panthers players slammed Brandon Smith as a “dog c...” as he came from the field in the first half. One-time Storm target Spencer Leniu chirped at Melbourne players all night during the round-three thriller last year when Viliame Kikau denied Justin Olam a try after full-time for the win.

Crichton’s deep roots in Mt Druitt will be the biggest stumbling block for newcomers the Dolphins who are reportedly prepared to throw A$1m at the 21-year-old and offer him the chance to play fullback.

Crichton said he was aware of the rumours linking him to the Wayne Bennett-coached expansion side, but reiterated his love for his hometown club and friends, including To’o and fellow Mt Druitt local Jarome Luai. Crichton and To’o are both off contract at the end of 2023.

“It would be hard to leave, 100 per cent,” Crichton said. “In the future I’d look to play fullback, but right now I want to win another competition with the boys here.”