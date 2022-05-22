Surgeons told him to quit, but Fa'amanu Brown 'proves them wrong' in two-try NRL return

New Zealander Fa'amanu Brown made a storybook start for the Tigers against his old Bulldogs club after two years out with a chronic foot injury and a season in England.

Kiwi battler Fa’amanu Brown scored two tries on his NRL return after defying surgeons’ calls to quit after a foot injury and now hopes his comeback will inspire others.

The 27-year-old grabbed a double, burrowing over from dummy half, on his Wests Tigers debut in a 36-22 win over his last NRL club, the Bulldogs, on Friday night.

Matt King/Getty Images Fa’amanu Brown, pictured playing for Samoa in 2016, has returned to the NRL after three years out to score two tries for Wests Tigers.

Brown was once told to consider having his foot fused and was warned he would never run again.

But he has defied the odds to return to the NRL three years after his last game for the Bulldogs in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves avoids ban over expletive-laced rant at NRL ref

* Inside Matt Lodge's sudden departure from Warriors, why the club let him walk

* Foot injury may rule out Warriors' Addin Fonua-Blake for remainder of NRL season

* NRL: Warriors' 24-18 defeat to Dragons puts another dent in top eight prospects



The Christchurch-born Samoan international said on Instagram that he hoped his return might resonate with others “and lights a fire in you to never give up”.

“The biggest challenge to overcome is defeating yourself and your doubts.This is dedicated to those that are down & out and feel like there’s no hope. It might take days, months and even years. It took me 3 years of pain to get back to this level.

“Every dark time, tear and pain that I went through, it was all worth it. If you really want something, you will do anything it takes to get there. Don’t let someone tell you, you can’t do it.”

Brown’s was the second miracle NRL comeback by a Kiwi this season.

Former Kiwis standoff Te Maire Martin retired after bleeding on the brain, but was cleared this year to return to the Brisbane Broncos.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Fa'amanu Brown in his debut season for the Sharks in 2014.

Brown made his NRL debut with Cronulla in 2014 but had played just 36 games before leaving the Bulldogs in 2019.

He broke the navicular bone in his foot and was told by surgeons after two operations that he “wasn’t going to be able to run again’’.

“They wanted me to retire, but I proved them wrong,’’ Brown told NRL.com after his try-scoring comeback.

He fought hard to get fit again and accepted a contract with English second-tier club Featherstone Roers last year.

On arrival in England, he said he had been told by six different surgeons that he would struggle to grow bone in his foot and should consider having it fused.

Brown helped Featherstone make the Championship final – Europe’s Million Pound game to decide Super League promotion.

Featherstone lost to Toulouse and Brown returned to Australia over the summer to sign for the Roosters.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images New Zealander Fa'amanu Brown on the burst for the Bulldogs against the Roosters in 2019, his last NRL season before this weekend’s return.

But Brown found first grade opportunities limited there – and also hardly got much game-time for their North Sydney Bears NSW Cup feeder team.

So he jumped ship to Wests Tigers, where Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has a clutch of Kiwis in his playing stable.

“What Nu has been through with his injuries, it just goes to show if you persist with something you can find your way,” Maguire said on NRL.com.

Maguire spoke to Brown two years ago “about potentially coming to the club, but unfortunately he was injured at the time, so it’s amazing how the circle comes back in our game and he’s out there scoring two tries.’’

He predicted the Cantabrian will be “very handy for us’’ as the Tigers attempt to climb the table from 14th place.